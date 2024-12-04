E-Commerce Payment Global Market Forecast Report and Competitive Analysis 2024-2032 with Focus on United States, Saudi Arabia, India, and Germany

Dublin, Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "E-Commerce Payment Market Forecast Report by Type, Application, Countries and Company Analysis 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The E-Commerce Payment market is expected to rise from US$ 4.08 trillion in 2023 to US$12.90 trillion in 2032, with strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.65 percent from 2024 to 2032. The enhancement is the market are escalation of e-shopping, enhanced technologies in payments, and the surge of the usage of e-wallets as well as mobile payment solutions.







E-commerce payment can be defined as the payment of goods and services that are brought via the internet. It involves different techniques commonly used today such as relevant credit or debit card solutions, ''digital wallets'', ''bank transfers'' and mobile payment solutions. E-commerce payments help in making the payment between buyers and sellers through electronic means without making the processes complicated.



E-commerce payments have become one of the pillars of the emerging digital economy across the world. They allow the businesses to reach out the international customers and facilitate cross border trade. For instance, in the developed states where the firm operates its products, people have a variety of payment methods including PayPal, Apple Pay, among others, and cryptocurrencies.

But it's in emerging markets that the benefits of e-commerce payments are really seen. Mobile payment technologies, M-Pesa, and Alipay shape the growth and also penetrate the unbanked population markets. These developments in owing goods and services online, mobile banking, and paperless funds transfers make it easy, secure, and available for clients and merchants globally.



Growth Drivers for the Global E-commerce Payment Market

Rising Online Shopping Trends



The increased buying of goods and services through the internet is the main reason for e-commerce payment expansion across the world. This has made customers transact more frequently from the comfort of their homes hence increasing the transaction volumes. This is occasioned by the increased popularity of online stores and growth of the flow digital markets. The availability of e-commerce stores, increased focus on improving user experience, and cheaper prices continue to increase the adoption of high-quality payment solutions further enlarging the market for e-commerce payments.



Advancements in Payment Technology



Some of the main factors that have an impact in e-commerce payment include innovations like digital wallets, blockchain, and AI-based fraud detection. These advanced features include one click payment method, contactless payments, and biometric methods of payment increase the speed of transactions while satisfying the customer demands for secure payment systems.



Expansion of Digital Financial Services



The rising use of the technological solutions for providing financial solutions is another factor that has boosted the growth of the industry. There is an increase in mobile banking apps, digital wallet, and various fintech solutions that provide freedom to consumers & businesses for payments. The expansion of the e-commerce payments is also enhanced by increasing financial inclusion strategies especially in markets that have not developed full-fledged banking systems. This growth is attributed by the increase in the usage of electronic payment systems from what was formerly physical or cash-based systems all over the world.



North America E-commerce Payment Industry

United States E-commerce Payment



In the United States, the e-commerce payment market is still developing fast as the tendency to prefer more online shopping is making consumers choose more payment methods for their purchases. Customers employ digital wallets, mobile payments, and secure credits card purchase for their ease and effectiveness.

This growth is attributed to increased e-commerce platforms and different payment methods which include one click payment and biometric payment systems. Digital payments are gradually gaining momentum in the U. S. market evidenced by continuous growth in robust expansion that improves both consumer and business engagements. Sana Commerce introduced Sana Pay that will use Adyen as a technology provider in order to enhance the purchasing process of the B2B customer.



Europe E-commerce Payment Industry

Germany E-commerce Payment Industry



Germany e-commerce payment industry is still emerging rapidly fueled by the growing number of internet users doing their shopping online and technological developments. With the Covid impact getting stronger, German consumers are opting for digital wallets, direct bank transfers and 'buy-now, pay-later' options for checkout convenience. New technologies in payments that are safe and effective, and great importance placed on the privacy of information and legal requirements creates confidence and comfort.

Thus, the payment industry in Germany is growing to address the needs of the continuously growing e-commerce sector, and consequently, improving the digital transaction sector. The initiative to start digital payment wallet known as Wero was unveiled in Germany in July 2024 by The European Payments Initiative, also known as Epi. This service works together with founding members DSGV and DZ BANK whereas Deutsche Bank is expected to integrate into this service. As of now, the customers from Germany can now make instant account-to-account money transfers through their banking apps.



Asia Pacific E-commerce Payment Industry

India E-commerce Payment Industry



The e-commerce payment industry of India is growing at a fast pace owing to the increasing number of online shoppers and the increase in the use of the payments through digital means. The emergence of smart phones, mobile wallet, UPI & other digital banking solutions, are changing the payment system. Financial inclusion through the prevailing government policies encouraging a cashless society and growth in Internet footprint influences this growth.

India e-commerce payment industry remains to be in a strong and healthy growth path with consumers and business community accepting convenient and secure payment solutions thus improving financial access and digital transactions. To compete directly with Google and other e-commerce sites, in March 2024, Flipkart started operating its UPI services with Axis bank called as Flipkart UPI to offer the better customers payment services and to avoid the third-party services to make payments.



Middle East E-commerce Payment Industry

Saudi Arabia E-commerce Payment Industry



The Kingdom is seeing some of the fastest growth in e-commerce payment industries thanks to a fast-rising online shopping sector and an increasing preference in the use of digital payments. Another trend that is seen in the payment systems is the growth of mobile wallet, credit card and other digital banking tools. These are attributed to factors such as government promotions towards cashless society and improvement of financial technology platforms.

This means that the e-commerce payment sector has been set to grow more with more consumers and businesses in Saudi adopting secure payment options that are easy to use hence promoting the overall digital transformation within Saudi. Thus, in May 2024 HSBC defined new e-commerce digital payment platform Omni Collect in UAE cooperating with Geidea. Corporates can use Omni Collect through HSBCnet and ensure the possibility of the digital collection of payments in several channels.

