RentRedi Partners with Lessen to Offer Best-in-Class Maintenance Coordination to Landlords and Tenants

NEW YORK, Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RentRedi , the fastest-growing property management software, has partnered with Lessen , the premier, tech-enabled, end-to-end solution for outsourced real estate property services, to enable landlords to offer on-demand, no-hassle maintenance and repairs to their tenants. The partnership simplifies and optimizes how landlords deliver maintenance services to their tenants, making lives easier on both sides of the renting process by improving the resident experience and providing landlords with peace of mind.

Recently, Lessen was ranked No. 2 on the Inc. 5000’s list of America’s fastest-growing companies, and RentRedi earned the No. 180 spot . Both companies are at the top of their respective fields, making their relationship advantageous to their customers. When a maintenance issue arises, landlords and tenants using the RentRedi platform can quickly access Lessen’s network of 30,000+ qualified vendors and technicians across multiple trades and service markets.





“Fast turnaround on repairs through Lessen leads to improved relationships between landlords and tenants, which closely aligns with our mission to make renting easy for everyone,” said RentRedi co-founder and CEO Ryan Barone. “Our partnership provides both landlords and tenants valuable time-savings, improved satisfaction, and peace of mind.”

Accessing Lessen’s services does not require an additional subscription, so RentRedi subscribers pay only for what they use. RentRedi landlords and their tenants benefit from Lessen’s integrated technology that provides real-time work-order visibility. They also benefit from Lessen’s careful vetting of technicians, ensuring they are highly qualified to perform repairs and maintenance services. Leveraging the extended vendor network from Lessen not only streamlines operations but also mitigates risk as Lessen assumes responsibility for ensuring the quality, reliability, and completion of the work.

“Lessen’s partnership with RentRedi will help landlords and their residents obtain fast and efficient turnaround on repair services using our vetted and qualified vendor network,” said Josh Swift, President, Lessen Residential. “Resident satisfaction goes up when repair times decrease, so this is not just about efficiency—it’s also about improving the lives of residents.”

About Lessen

Lessen is the tech-enabled, end-to-end property service provider that is transforming how commercial and residential real estate services are delivered and managed at scale. Lessen’s technology platform provides data-driven insights that unlock key growth opportunities for the entire real estate ecosystem—including investors, owners, managers, and service providers. The company leverages a network of over 30,000 vetted, qualified vendors (Lessen Affiliates) serving clients with over 1 million properties and completing more than 3.5 million work orders annually across an expanding range of services. Lessen, LLC is a venture-backed, privately held company with offices in Scottsdale and Chicago. To learn more about Lessen’s residential solutions, visit https://www.lessen.com/residential.

About RentRedi

RentRedi offers an award-winning, comprehensive property management platform that simplifies the renting process for landlords and renters by automating and streamlining processes. For landlords, RentRedi provides all-in-one web and mobile apps to collect rent, list and market vacancies, find and screen tenants, sign leases, and manage maintenance and accounting. For tenants, RentRedi’s easy-to-use mobile app allows them to pay rent, set up auto-pay, build credit by reporting rent payments to major credit agencies, prequalify and sign leases, and submit maintenance requests.

Founded in 2016, RentRedi is VC-backed and a proven leader in the PropTech market. The company ranks No. 180 on the 2024 Inc. 5000 list and No. 12 on the Inc. 5000 Regionals list and was named an Inc. Power Partner in 2023 and 2024, and to Fast Company’s Next Big Things in Tech list in 2024. To date, RentRedi has more than $28 billion in assets under management with nearly 200,000 landlords and tenants using the platform. The company partners with technology leaders such as Zillow, TransUnion, Experian, Equifax, Realtor.com, Plaid, and Stripe to create the best customer experience possible. For more information visit RentRedi.com .