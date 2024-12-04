Coloplast divests core Skin Care product portfolio

The divestment is part of a strategic initiative to simplify business operations and improve profitability in the Advanced Wound Care business area.

Revenue from the core Skin Care business amounted to around DKK 400 million in FY 2023/24, with an operating profitability level significantly below the group EBIT margin.

Coloplast’s FY 2024/25 financial guidance1 of organic revenue growth at 8-9% and an EBIT margin before special items of around 28% is unchanged and already includes the divestment. This simplification of the portfolio will benefit the operating profitability of Advanced Wound Care and accounts for the majority of the around 30 basis points positive impact on the group EBIT margin as highlighted in the FY 2023/24 earnings release1.

The divestment will reduce reported revenue for FY 2024/25 with around DKK 350 million, or around -1.5%-points impact on reported revenue growth.

One-off items related to the divestment are included in the FY 2024/25 special items expectations of DKK 130 million.

The transaction has been signed and completed on 3 December 2024. Specific terms of the transaction have not been disclosed.





1) More information about Coloplast’s FY 2024/25 financial guidance here: FY 2023/24 Earnings release





