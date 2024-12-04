United Kingdom Diabetes Device Market Forecast Report 2024-2032: Competitive Landscape, SWOT, Porters Five Forces, Reimbursement Policies, Key Segments

Dublin, Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United Kingdom Diabetes Device Market Forecast Report by Types, Distribution Channel and Company Analysis 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The United Kingdom Diabetes Device market is expected to reach US$ 1.05 Billion in 2023 to US$ 2.00 Billion by 2032, with a CAGR of 7.35 % from 2024 to 2032. Better diagnostic techniques and greater awareness are being driven by the growing incidence of diabetes and environmental concerns. The increasing number of people with diabetes emphasizes the need for improved management techniques. In addition, a focus on sustainability is encouraging the creation of environmentally friendly tools and procedures for the treatment of diabetes, thereby coordinating environmental and health objectives.







Because diabetes is becoming more common and there is a greater need for sophisticated management options, the market for diabetic devices in the UK is growing. Patient care is being improved by advancements in digital health technologies, insulin pumps, and continuous glucose monitoring (CGM). The use of these technologies is additionally bolstered by robust healthcare infrastructure and government initiatives.



Obesity, poor diet, and physical inactivity are the main causes of the rising rate of newly diagnosed Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes patients. The fast-rising rates of diabetes prevalence and incidence, together with rising healthcare costs, are signs that the need for diabetic care products is growing.



The British Diabetic Association reports that statistics on diabetes prevalence from 2021 indicates a rise in the number of persons in the UK who have been diagnosed with the disease, up more than 150,000 from 2020. In the UK, an estimated 13.6 million people have an elevated risk of type 2 diabetes. By 2030, 5.5 million individuals worldwide - including the undiagnosed population - are predicted to get diabetes if current trends continue.



Growth Drivers for the United Kingdom Diabetes Device Market

Growing government initiatives



The use of cutting-edge diabetes management technologies is greatly encouraged by government efforts in the UK, especially those that are funded by the National Health Service (NHS) and have robust healthcare regulations. In addition to tackling the rising incidence of diabetes in the general population, these initiatives improve patient care and results by expanding access to cutting-edge technology.



IDF estimates that 21,600 additional children are added to the pool of people with type 1 diabetes each year. These numbers show that diabetes accounts for almost 9% of all healthcare spending in Europe. The National Service Framework (NSF) program in the United Kingdom is one of several government efforts that improves services by establishing national standards to improve service quality and address care disparities.



Diabetes is on the rise due to an aging population



The UK's aging population is a major factor in the rising diabetes prevalence, especially Type 2 diabetes, which is more common among older persons. With longer life expectancies come more people with chronic illnesses like diabetes, which raises the need for efficient management strategies.



The need for medical devices like blood glucose meters, insulin pumps, and continuous glucose monitors (CGMs) is being driven by this shift in demographics. Because elderly patients frequently need more extensive care, medical professionals are concentrating more on cutting-edge technologies that can improve therapy and monitoring. As a result, the aging population drives demand for medical equipment catered to the particular health requirements of this generation and emphasizes the urgent need for diabetes control tools.



United Kingdom Diabetes Device Company News



In May 2023, A major step forward was taken by the National Institute of Clinical Excellence (NICE) when it updated its recommendations to include automated glucose monitoring devices (Flash glucose monitors and CGMs) for kids with type 2 diabetes. This is an important development for the UK since it does away with the need for fingerstick testing as the only method of monitoring children's blood sugar levels. Fingersticks have been useful, but they may also be stressful and uncomfortable, especially for kids and their families who have to do a lot of exams every day.



