Obra Capital Closes First CLO Offering for $403.75M

NEW YORK, Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Obra Capital, Inc. (“Obra”), an asset management firm with a specialized approach to alternative investing, today announced the final close of its inaugural Collateralized Loan Obligation offering (“CLO”), (“Obra CLO 1”). Obra CLO 1, at over $400M in size, further diversifies Obra’s strategies in alternative assets and structured credit and underscores its ongoing commitment to provide various strategies aimed at delivering long-term value for investors.

Obra CLO 1 will be managed within Obra’s leveraged finance platform led by Scott Macklin, Head of US Leveraged Finance and Peter Polanskyj, Head of Structured Credit. Since its founding in 2009, Obra has remained steadfast in its goal to deliver asymmetric and differentiated risk-adjusted returns for investors globally.

“The pricing of Obra CLO 1 is an important milestone in the growth of our credit business,” said Peter Polanskyj. “We were pleased with the reception of the Obra platform and appreciate the strong support of the investors and other partners in the offering.”

J.P. Morgan served as placement agent. Millbank LLP provided legal representation for Obra.

About Obra Capital

Obra Capital, Inc. is an alternative asset management firm that provides investment products and solutions across insurance special situations, structured credit, asset-based finance, and longevity. The firm aims to generate long-term value and returns for investors through a variety of funds and separate accounts. With capabilities in investing, originating, structuring, and servicing, Obra provides differentiated investment opportunities for investors globally. As of October 31, 2024, the estimated unaudited amount of assets under management across Obra’s registered investment advisors, was approximately $5.0 billion. For more information about Obra and its registered investment advisors, please visit www.obra.com.

