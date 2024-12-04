Solid Biosciences Announces Collaboration with Mayo Clinic to Accelerate Gene Therapy Innovation and Advance Development of Cardiac Gene Therapies

- Solid Biosciences to collaborate with Mayo Clinic’s genetic cardiology disease laboratory -

- Solid to receive exclusive worldwide licenses to AAV-based Suppression-Replacement gene therapy platform and multiple next-generation cardiac gene therapy programs developed by Mayo Clinic’s Windland Smith Rice Sudden Death Genomics Lab -

CHARLESTOWN, Mass., Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solid Biosciences Inc. (Nasdaq: SLDB) (the “Company” or “Solid”), a life sciences company developing precision genetic medicines for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases, today announced a collaboration with Mayo Clinic seeking to advance a cutting-edge AAV gene therapy platform for the development of next-generation therapies to treat sudden cardiac death-predisposing genetic cardiomyopathies and channelopathies with high unmet medical need and significant patient populations.

Under the terms of the agreement, Mayo Clinic’s Windland Smith Rice Sudden Death Genomics Laboratory will provide Solid with an exclusive license to their Suppression and Replacement (“Sup-Rep”) gene therapy platform. The collaboration will also provide Solid with an exclusive license to develop and commercialize six cardiac gene therapy programs developed using Mayo Clinic’s “Sup-Rep” platform. These programs will use Solid’s next-generation AAV capsids, including AAV-SLB101, and advanced manufacturing capabilities to suppress and replace genes implicated in potentially life-threatening genetic heart diseases. Mayo Clinic will be responsible for research and development efforts for each cardiac gene therapy candidate up to IND-enabling studies, at which point, Solid will have the option to pursue continued development and commercialization of each licensed program.

“Mayo Clinic’s suppression-replacement gene therapy platform has the potential for a novel way of treating patients at risk for sudden cardiac death from their genetic heart disease,” said Michael J. Ackerman, M.D., Ph.D., Genetic Cardiologist and Director of Mayo Clinic’s Windland Smith Rice Sudden Death Genomics Lab in Rochester, MN. “It is gratifying to have the opportunity to work toward developing new therapeutic solutions for patients to help them live and thrive despite their diagnosis.”

“Genetic cardiomyopathies and channelopathies represent the next frontier for the gene therapy field, and our collaboration with Dr. Ackerman and his research team places Solid at the forefront of innovation in this space,” said Bo Cumbo, President and CEO of Solid. “Beginning with our CPVT IND submission expected in the first half of 2025, followed by the development of the Sup-Rep AAV platform and multiple additional therapies targeting high-impact indications, we have laid the foundation for Solid to become the leader in cardiac precision genetic medicine. We look forward to working alongside Mayo Clinic and Dr. Ackerman to transform cardiac patient care.”

Mayo Clinic has a financial interest in the Company and technology referenced in this press release. Mayo Clinic will use any revenue it receives to support its not-for-profit mission in patient care, education and research.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences is a precision genetic medicine company focused on advancing a portfolio of gene therapy candidates including SGT-003 for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (Duchenne), SGT-501 for the treatment of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia (CPVT), SGT-601 for the treatment of TNNT2-mediated dilated cardiomyopathy, SGT-401 for the treatment of BAG3-mediated dilated cardiomyopathy, and additional assets for the treatment of fatal cardiac diseases. Solid is advancing its diverse pipeline across rare neuromuscular and cardiac diseases, bringing together experts in science, technology, disease management, and care. Patient-focused and founded by those directly impacted, Solid’s mandate is to improve the daily lives of patients living with these devastating diseases. For more information, please visit www.solidbio.com.

