Winnebago Industries to Announce First Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Results on December 20, 2024

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WGO), a leading outdoor lifestyle product manufacturer, plans to issue its first quarter fiscal 2025 financial results before the opening of the New York Stock Exchange on Friday, December 20, 2024. At 9:00 a.m. CT, the Company will conduct a conference call hosted by Michael Happe, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Bryan Hughes, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

You are invited to listen to the call via the “Investors” section of the Company's website, www.winnebagoind.com/investors. The event will be archived and available for replay for up to one year. To access the replay, click on https://winnebago.gcs-web.com/event-calendar.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc. is a leading North American manufacturer of outdoor lifestyle products under the Winnebago, Grand Design, Chris-Craft, Newmar and Barletta brands, which are used primarily in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The Company builds high-quality motorhomes, travel trailers, fifth-wheel products, outboard and sterndrive powerboats, pontoons, and commercial community outreach vehicles. Committed to advancing sustainable innovation and leveraging vertical integration in key component areas, Winnebago Industries has multiple facilities in Iowa, Indiana, Minnesota and Florida. The Company’s common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and traded under the symbol WGO. For access to Winnebago Industries' investor relations material or to add your name to an automatic email list for Company news releases, visit https://winnebagoind.com/investors.

