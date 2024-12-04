Election of employee representative for the board of directors in Gabriel Holding A/S

We hereby announce that election of an employee representative for the board of directors of Gabriel Holding A/S was held on 4 December 2024.
Customer Service Manager, Quinten Van Dalm (LogisticsMaster), has been re-elected as employee representative to Gabriel Holding A/S' board of directors for a 4-year period with appointment immediately after the company's annual general meeting on 29 January 2025.
