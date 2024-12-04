Latin Americans Embrace Fitness Facilities as Key to an Active Lifestyle

Dallas, Texas, Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Health & Fitness Association (HFA), in partnership with ABC Fitness, has released the 2024 Latin America Fitness Consumer Survey, providing key insights into the vibrant and dynamic fitness culture in major metropolitan areas across Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, and Peru.

Health and fitness facilities are at the heart of active lifestyles in major Latin American metro areas where most consumers (61%) exercise multiple times weekly and 78% do so at least a few times each month. For most of these active individuals (55%), health and fitness facilities serve as their primary exercise location, valued for their effectiveness (35%), convenience (32%), and access to equipment (29%).

“Latin America’s urban centers are home to a highly engaged fitness community that prioritizes structured environments for their health and wellness,” said Bill Davis, CEO of ABC Fitness and HFA board member. “This survey underscores the essential role that fitness facilities play in the daily lives of millions of Latin Americans.”

Whether at a gym or elsewhere, physically active consumers across the region engage in a variety of fitness activities with past-month participation topped by outdoor activities (43%), strength training (32%), and non-spin cardio exercises like treadmill running (27%).

These diverse routines are driven by a combination of physical and mental health motivations. Active consumers cited improving and maintaining general health (44%), supporting mental well-being (40%), and boosting self-confidence (36%) as primary reasons for staying active, reflecting a holistic approach to fitness across the region.

“Latin America has long celebrated physical activity as part of its cultural fabric, and our survey illustrates just how central fitness has become to daily life in the region,” said Liz Clark, CEO of the Health & Fitness Association. “What’s clear is that people in Latin America recognize the broad benefits of exercise, not just for physical health but also for mental wellness and overall quality of life.”



The survey further highlights how fitness memberships play an important role in supporting these active routines, 69% of physically active consumers in the surveyed markets belonging to a health or fitness organization. As demand for structured fitness continues to grow, 53% of non-members said they are likely to join a fitness organization in the coming year.

“Latin America’s fitness industry is thriving, and with the number of potential new members, the sector is well-positioned for continued growth,” added Clark. “Fitness businesses have a tremendous opportunity to connect with this motivated market.”





The survey highlights a region where consumers prioritize health and fitness and favor fitness facilities for their structure and convenience. For fitness businesses to navigate this growing and dynamic market successfully, understanding consumer behaviors and preferences will be crucial. The expertise and insights provided by HFA and ABC Fitness offer valuable guidance for businesses aiming to tap into this demand and build meaningful connections with Latin American consumers.

Preview the Executive Summary here.

About the Survey

The 2024 Latin America Fitness Consumer Survey, conducted by J. Wallin Opinion Research on behalf of the Health & Fitness Association and ABC Fitness, surveyed 3,699

consumers within some of Latin America’s largest metropolitan areas, including 2,984 consumers who participate in physical exercise at least a few times per month. The survey was conducted from September 18 to 24, 2024.

For more information on the survey and to access the full survey report, visit Healthandfitness.org.

About the Health & Fitness Association

The Health & Fitness Association (formerly IHRSA), a global community of industry leaders, is the only worldwide trade association providing a unified voice for the community of leaders who operate health and fitness facilities, offer professional guidance on physical activity, and provide the tools and equipment to do so to the millions of fitness facility members who understand that exercise improves their physical and mental health.

Through advocacy, education, and research, the association speaks to opportunities, challenges, and changes that are moving the industry into a new era.

Founded in 1981, the association publishes a monthly magazine, Club Business International, and operates its Convention & Trade Show. Follow the Health & Fitness Association on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , and X .

About ABC Fitness

ABC Fitness is a leading technology provider for fitness businesses everywhere. Simplifying club and member management for 40+ years via scalable solutions (ABC Glofox, ABC Ignite, ABC Trainerize, and ABC Evo) ABC Fitness’ innovations transform fitness visions into seamless reality. From personal trainers, boutique studios, and gyms, to international franchise health clubs, ABC Fitness provides the technology and industry insights needed to move your business forward. ABC Fitness currently supports more than 40 million members and 30K+ fitness businesses globally, processing over $11 billion in payments every year.

Learn more at abcfitness.com.