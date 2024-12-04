Intelligent Bio Solutions to Host Virtual Fireside Chat on Wednesday, December 11th at 4:30 p.m. ET

NEW YORK, Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (Nasdaq: INBS) (“INBS” or the “Company”), a medical technology company delivering intelligent, rapid, non-invasive testing solutions, today announced it will host a virtual fireside chat with Harry Simeonidis, President & CEO and Spiro Sakiris, CFO at 4:30 p.m. ET on December 11, 2024.

During the event, management will discuss the Company's recent clinical study results, path to FDA 510(k) submission, and offer investors an opportunity to ask questions.

Virtual Fireside Chat Details:

Dates: December 11, 2024

Presentation Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

Registration Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_FtL7WYRoRa2qYU6x-WybGQ#/registration

A Q&A portion will occur at the end of the call and a link to the recording of the presentation will be available on INBS’ Investor Relations website after the event.

