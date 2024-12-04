Pompano Veterinary Oncology Partners with Sensus Healthcare to Provide First Superficial Radiotherapy Services in a Mobile Configuration

Full-service medical oncology practice to pioneer the use of SRT to treat companion animals for both home and veterinary clinic visits

BOCA RATON, Fla, Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRTS), a medical device company specializing in highly effective, non-invasive, minimally-invasive and cost-effective treatments for oncological and non-oncological skin conditions, has partnered with Pompano Veterinary Oncology to pioneer the use of SRT to treat companion animals across South Florida via the use of a mobile van.

Pompano Veterinary Oncology is a full-service mobile veterinary medical oncology practice specializing in feline and canine oncology, with the goal of minimizing patient stress by providing home services and house calls. The purchase of this SRT-100™ system allows the practice to add superficial radiotherapy to its suite of product offerings, which include chemotherapy, immunotherapy, surgery and tumor-specific electroporation therapy. The mobile van will also provide services to veterinary clinics. This is the fourth SRT system being used to treat skin tumors in animals, with two systems in use by the Colorado State University School of Veterinary Medicine in companion animals and horses, and an SRT system being used at Beit Veri College in Tel Aviv to treat tumors in cats and dogs.

Commenting on the purchase, Pedro A. Dominguez, DVM, Diplomate ACVIM (Oncology)/ Diplomate ACVR (Radiation Oncology) and founder of Pompano Veterinary Oncology, said, “At Pompano Veterinary Oncology we are committed to providing high-quality, appropriate, innovative, logical and safe cancer treatment for companion animals with the intent of exceeding expectations. It continues to be our goal to improve our patients’ quality of life, while minimizing stress and adverse effects. The SRT-100 radiotherapy treatment delivery system provides yet another armament against cancer in companion animals that we have long been searching for. It’s well-proportioned design and mobile applicability allow us to target tumors effectively in a simple, yet effective manner. As a veterinary radiation oncologist, I am beyond thrilled with this new partnership with Sensus Healthcare to provide and develop mobile radiotherapy for companion animals. This convenient and simplified approach will broaden the ‘much-needed’ radiation therapy options for pets.”

“We support Pompano Veterinary Oncology’s vision as the market for outstanding services in a mobile configuration expands for pet owners everywhere in America, and we are delighted that Pompano Veterinary Oncology has added the SRT-100 system to its suite of cancer treatment offerings,” said Joe Sardano, chairman and chief executive officer of Sensus Healthcare. “The veterinarians in this group have many years of experience with radiation oncology in brick-and-mortar practices, and they are well-suited to bring SRT to companion animals in their treatment van. The portability of our SRT system makes it an excellent choice for this mobile companion animal clinic, and we believe that the veterinary channel will be an important one for Sensus over time. Dr. Dominguez has the foresight to provide radiotherapy services to both clinics and homes with the first mobile offering of SRT in the country.”

About Pompano Veterinary Oncology and Pedro A. Dominguez

Pompano Veterinary Oncology was founded by Dr. Dominguez in Boca Raton, Florida, and in 2022 added a mobile oncology van to its services. Dr. Dominguez received his Doctor of Veterinary Medicine from the University of Wisconsin Madison, completed an internship in small animal medicine and surgery at VCA West LA Animal Hospital, and completed a residency in medical oncology followed by radiation oncology at Michigan State University. For more information, please visit https://pompanoveterinaryoncology.com/

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. is a global pioneer in the development and delivery of non-invasive treatments for skin cancer and keloids. Leveraging its cutting-edge superficial radiotherapy (SRT and IG-SRT) technology, the company provides healthcare providers with a highly effective, patient-centric treatment platform. With a dedication to driving innovation in radiation oncology, Sensus Healthcare offers solutions that are safe, precise, and adaptable to a variety of clinical settings. For more information, please visit www.sensushealthcare.com.

