Banzai Engages ShareIntel to Investigate Potentially Improper and Illegal Trading Activity in the Company’s Common Stock

SEATTLE, Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Banzai International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNZI) (“Banzai” or the “Company”), a leading marketing technology company that provides essential marketing and sales solutions, today announced that it has engaged Shareholder Intelligence Services, LLC (“ShareIntel”) to review the trading history of the Company's common stock.

ShareIntel utilizes a patented process called DRIL-Down™ to aggregate and analyze and monitor repository data from reporting entities, broker-dealers and shareholders. Banzai management intends to utilize ShareIntel’s trusted advisory services to implement action plans to monitor and address any abusive activity, including the investigation of potential trading violations involving the Company's stock, and litigation if warranted.

“Banzai is partnering with ShareIntel as part of our efforts to ensure adherence to regulatory standards and protect our shareholders,” said Joe Davy, Founder and CEO of Banzai. “We look forward to reviewing ShareIntel’s data analysis and will deploy corrective action steps that may arise as a result of the investigation.”

About Shareholder Intelligence Services, LLC

ShareIntel is a compliance driven SAAS retained by public companies to obtain, aggregate, track and analyze shareholder trading and settlement data. This patented process is managed through its "Data Repository Information Link" system DRIL-Down™. The ShareIntel solution empowers public company CEO's, CFO's, IRO's, Corporate Secretaries & General Council with tools and analysis to help better manage investment banking, investor relations, shareholder outreach efforts and more. ShareIntel provides actionable intelligence, which enables public company officers and directors to fulfill fiduciary best practices. For more information, please visit www.shareintel.com.

About Banzai

Banzai is a marketing technology company that provides AI-enabled marketing and sales solutions for businesses of all sizes. On a mission to help their customers grow, Banzai enables companies of all sizes to target, engage, and measure both new and existing customers more effectively. Banzai customers include Cisco, New York Life, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Thinkific, Doodle and ActiveCampaign, among thousands of others. Learn more at www.banzai.io . For investors, please visit https://ir.banzai.io.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements often use words such as “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “target,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “should,” “would,” “propose,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “predict,” “potential,” “seek,” “future,” “outlook,” and similar variations and expressions. Forward-looking statements are those that do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Examples of forward-looking statements may include, among others, statements regarding Banzai International, Inc.’s (the “Company’s”): future financial, business and operating performance and goals; annualized recurring revenue and customer retention; ongoing, future or ability to maintain or improve its financial position, cash flows, and liquidity and its expected financial needs; potential financing and ability to obtain financing; acquisition strategy and proposed acquisitions and, if completed, their potential success and financial contributions; strategy and strategic goals, including being able to capitalize on opportunities; expectations relating to the Company’s industry, outlook and market trends; total addressable market and serviceable addressable market and related projections; plans, strategies and expectations for retaining existing or acquiring new customers, increasing revenue and executing growth initiatives; and product areas of focus and additional products that may be sold in the future. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and our actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity and development of the industry in which the Company operates may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Therefore, investors should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially include changes in the markets in which the Company operates, customer demand, the financial markets, economic, business and regulatory and other factors, such as the Company’s ability to execute on its strategy. More detailed information about risk factors can be found in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q under the heading “Risk Factors,” and in other reports filed by the Company, including reports on Form 8-K. The Company does not undertake any duty to update forward-looking statements after the date of this press release.

