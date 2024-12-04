Tumor-Induced Osteomalacia Market Size to Grow USD 153 Million by 2034, With a CAGR of 2.6%| Polaris Market Research

New York, USA, Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview:

The global tumor-induced osteomalacia market size was USD 118.25 million in 2024, estimated at USD 121.12 million in 2025, and is expected to reach around USD 153.00 million by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 2.6% from 2025 to 2034.

What is Tumor-Induced Osteomalacia?

Tumor-induced osteomalacia is an infrequent paraneoplastic illness generated by tumors that discharge fibroblast growth factor 23. Due to the role of FGF23, renal phosphate management, and vitamin D synthesis, TIO is portrayed by reduced renal tubular reabsorption of phosphate by hypophosphatemia and by the reduced degree of agile vitamin D. Detrimental hypophosphatemia finally causes osteomalacia. The detection of TIO is usually reckoned when serum phosphate degrees are perpetually low in establishing bone pain, frailty fractures, and muscle weakness.

Key Takeaways from the Report:

The market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 2.6%.

The market for tumor-induced osteomalacia is expanding due to growing consciousness about scarce bone illnesses.

The tumor-induced osteomalacia market analysis is primarily based on treatment type, end users, and region.

Based on treatment type, the drugs & supplements segment dominated the market.

North America dominated the market with the largest share and is anticipated to continue its dominance during the forecast period.

Tumor-Induced Osteomalacia Market Dynamics:

Growth Drivers:

Growing Cases of Targeted Therapies : The tumor-induced osteomalacia market size is expanding due to the growing concentration on earmarked therapies. With progression in molecular biology, researchers have advanced therapies that particularly target the cardinal causes of TIO especially by hampering the fibroblast growth factor-23 (FGF23) accountable for phosphate loss. Clinical trials, including FGF23 inhibitors such as burosumab, have displayed encouraging outcomes in curing patients from developing TIO, enhancing phosphate levels, and decreasing bone pain.

: The tumor-induced osteomalacia market size is expanding due to the growing concentration on earmarked therapies. With progression in molecular biology, researchers have advanced therapies that particularly target the cardinal causes of TIO especially by hampering the fibroblast growth factor-23 (FGF23) accountable for phosphate loss. Clinical trials, including FGF23 inhibitors such as burosumab, have displayed encouraging outcomes in curing patients from developing TIO, enhancing phosphate levels, and decreasing bone pain. Awareness about Rare Illnesses: Consciousness adjoining scarce illnesses involving tumor-induced osteomalacia has notably escalated over the last decade. The surge in the consciousness has caused more punctual and precise diagnosis of the condition which is important for premature cure and prohibition of critical hurdles. Worldwide directives such as Rare Disease Day and the setting of patient approval categories have played an important part in instructing both healthcare experts and people about the signs and symptoms of TIO.

Trends and Opportunities:

Growing Research and Development : The advancement of contemporary therapies such as fibroblast growth factor-23 inhibitors and growing research and development ventures for superlative cure alternatives are anticipated to be prominent trends in the market. Associations between pharmaceutical firms and research organizations targeted at confronting discontented clinical requirements suggest that tumor-induced osteomalacia market demand is expanding.

: The advancement of contemporary therapies such as fibroblast growth factor-23 inhibitors and growing research and development ventures for superlative cure alternatives are anticipated to be prominent trends in the market. Associations between pharmaceutical firms and research organizations targeted at confronting discontented clinical requirements suggest that tumor-induced osteomalacia market demand is expanding. Progression in Diagnostic Technologies: Progression in diagnostic technologies is also driving the market forward. With the growing usage of next-generation sequencing and positron emission tomography (PET) scans, healthcare experts can more precisely locate the tumors causing osteomalacia.

Competitive Analysis:

The firms are tied up in advancing therapies targeted at inscribing the fundamental motifs of TIO, such as fibroblast growth factor-23 (FGF23) venture or handling phosphate degrees in patients. The firms are concentrated on additional clinical research to augment the indicators for this cure while also partnering with research firms to improve treatment agreements.

Major players operating in tumor-induced osteomalacia market:

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.

Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd.

Eli Lilly and Company

Amgen Inc.

Novartis AG

Sanofi S.A.

Pfizer Inc.

AbbVie Inc.

Horizon Therapeutics

Regional Insights:

North America : The market held the largest share due to the elevated degree of consciousness, progressive healthcare framework, and the existence of spearheading pharmaceutical firms included in the advancement of earmarked therapies such as FGF23 inhibitors. The obtainability of progressive diagnostic technologies, together with robust funding in research and development, drives the market in North America.

: The market held the largest share due to the elevated degree of consciousness, progressive healthcare framework, and the existence of spearheading pharmaceutical firms included in the advancement of earmarked therapies such as FGF23 inhibitors. The obtainability of progressive diagnostic technologies, together with robust funding in research and development, drives the market in North America. Europe: Growing consciousness and progressions in scarce disease handling and a robust healthcare system are expected to drive Europe's tumor-induced osteomalacia market with the highest CAGR during the forecast period.





Europe Tumor-Induced Osteomalacia Market Segmentation:

By Treatment Type Outlook:

Drugs & Supplements

Surgery

By End Users Outlook:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Specialty Clinics

Others

By Region Outlook:

North America US Canada

Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Netherlands Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Malaysia South Korea Indonesia Australia Vietnam Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Israel South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Mexico Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



