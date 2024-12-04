AAC Clyde Space AB to Present at the Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference December 5th

UPPSALA, Sweden, Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AAC Clyde Space AB (OTCQX: ACCMF), based in Uppsala, Sweden, focused on commercial small satellites and services from space, applying advances in its technology to tackle global challenges and improve our life on Earth, today announced that Mr. Luis Gomes, CEO, will present live at the Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on December 5th, 2024.

DATE: December 5th

TIME: 10:30 – 11:00 am ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/3Yknp3z

Available for 1x1 meetings: December 5

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company

questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the

conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent Company Highlights

A total of 188,000 shares, issued as consideration for the acquisition of Spacemetric AB, were registered, bringing the total number of shares in AAC Clyde Space to 5,891,835 from the previous 5,703,835. management systems for satellite and airborne imaging and video sensors, transforming raw data into imagery products ready for analytics and AI. The acquisition was completed in October.

AAC Clyde Space granted an existing customer, a US-based supplier of space solutions, a license to manufacture its power and data handling systems. In return, AAC Clyde Space will receive a one-off payment of MUSD 2.0 (approx. MSEK 20.4) from the customer. The license will replace an existing royalty agreement.

AAC Clyde Space won a EUR 1.025 M (approx. SEK 11.6 M) order for four Starbuck power systems and related services. AAC Clyde Space expects to have completed delivery of the order in the second quarter of 2025.

AAC Clyde Space won a EUR 0.5 M (approx. SEK 5.8 M) order for a Starbuck power system and related services. AAC Clyde Space expects to have completed delivery of the order in the third quarter of 2025.

About AAC Clyde Space

AAC Clyde Space specialises in small satellite technologies and services that enable businesses, governments and educational organisations to access high-quality, timely data from space. Its growing capabilities bring together three divisions:

Space Data as a Service (SDaaS) – delivering data from space directly to customers

Space missions – turnkey solutions that empower customers to streamline their space missions

Space products and components – a full range of off-the-shelf and tailor-made subsystems, components and sensors

AAC Clyde Space aims, in our chosen markets, to become a world leader in commercial small satellites and services from space, applying advances in its technology to tackle global challenges and improve our life on Earth.

The Group’s main operations are located in Sweden, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, South Africa and the USA, with partner networks in Japan and South Korea.

AAC Clyde Space’s shares are traded on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (Ticker: AAC). Carnegie Investment Bank AB is the Certified Adviser. The share is also traded on the US OTCQX- market under the symbol ACCMF.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

