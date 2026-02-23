Resolution Minerals Ltd to Present at Australia Investor Day February 26th

SYDNEY, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resolution Mineral Ltd. (ASX:RML; OTC: RLMLF) today announced that Craig Lindsay, CEO of US Operations, will present live at Australia Investor Day hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com and OTC Markets Group, on February 26th, 2026.

DATE: February 26th

TIME: 2:15 PM ET

Recent Company Highlights

Recently completed a 14 hole drill program at the Horse Heaven Gold-Antimony-Tungsten-Silver Project in Idaho, USA.

Drilling was focused on the Golden Gate Target, with highlights including: Two gold discoveries at Golden Gate North and Golden Gate South; and Intercepts including 189.2m @ 1.3 g/t Au in hole HH-GG25-001C and 253.0m @ 1.5 g/t Au in hole HH-GG25—003C.

Significant drill program planned for 2026 drill season, including up to 30,000 feet of drilling at Golden Gate.

Announced high grade Antimony sampling at Antimony Ridge with grades on five samples averaging 39% Sb taken from within historic pits that produced during WWI and WWII.

Resolution has filed for a maiden exploration permit at Antimony Ridge to include up to 125 drill holes and a significant bulk sample.

Ongoing metallurgical test work on high grade Antimony ore to develop processing flowsheet.





Resolution Minerals Ltd.

Resolution Minerals is focused on the development of its 100%-owned Horse Heaven Gold-Antimony-Tungsten-Silver Project (“Horse Heaven”) located in Idaho, USA. Horse Heaven is a past-producer of both Antimony and Tungsten, and features a large and growing Gold resource. Resolution is focused on addressing the significant critical metals shortage in the USA and supporting the current US Administration’s focus on developing domestic production of both Antimony and Tungsten. Horse Heaven is immediately adjacent to the Stibnite Gold Project, owned and operated by Perpetua Resources.

