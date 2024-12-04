LegalZoom to Present at the Barclays 22nd Annual Global Technology Conference

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LegalZoom (Nasdaq: LZ) today announced that Jeff Stibel, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Noel Watson, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Barclays 22nd Annual Global Technology Conference on Wednesday, December 11, 2024.

Management’s fireside chat will begin at 2:30 p.m. PT. A live audio webcast and replay will be available on the LegalZoom Investor Relations website at https://investors.legalzoom.com.

About LegalZoom

LegalZoom is a leading online platform for business formation in the United States. Driven by a mission to unleash entrepreneurship, LegalZoom delivers comprehensive legal and compliance products and expertise for small business owners through easy-to-use technology. From free business formations to business management solutions and professional advisory services, LegalZoom supports millions of small business owners and their families throughout the entrepreneurial journey. Founded on the belief that everyone should have affordable access to legal and financial expertise, LegalZoom empowers entrepreneurs to make their dream a reality. For more information, please visit www.legalzoom.com .

