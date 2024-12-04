Dror Ortho-Design Posts Updated CEO Investor Presentation

JERUSALEM, Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dror Ortho-Design, Inc. ("Dror" or the "Company") (OTC PINK: DROR), an AI-based orthodontic platform company that has developed a proprietary solution to correct people's smiles by straightening teeth using pulsating air delivered by a single custom-made smart aligner, today announced it has posted on the investor relations section of its website an updated version of the Company’s investor presentation, accompanied by a comprehensive video walk-through of the materials. The presentation and the video may be accessed by visiting https://zsmile.com/investors/.

Lee Haddad, CEO of Dror Ortho-Design, commented, “I am excited to provide investors with an update on the progress we are making at Dror Ortho-Design through both an updated presentation and CEO video. We hope these initiatives provide current and prospective investors, and other key stakeholders, with greater understanding of Dror Ortho-Design and our unique ZSmile platform. We are making measurable progress on achieving our current goals and are enthusiastic with the opportunities that lie ahead in 2025.”





Image 1 & 2 - Second generation ZSmile solution





Image 3 - ZSmile works while you sleep

The ZSmile platform aims to revolutionize the way people correct their smile, by taking advantage of recent advancements in technology that have made traditional aligner solutions no longer the most effective treatment option. ZSmile has been developed to correct people's smiles in a discreet and gentle manner using a single smart aligner to gently move teeth into their optimum position with pulsating air while the patient is asleep or at home. Using AI technology, the ZSmile app allows dental professionals to monitor and change their treatment plan remotely, reducing the need for unnecessary office visits.

Visit the Company’s new website at zsmile.com to learn more about how ZSmile is bringing efficiency and convenience to the smile reshaping process.

Furthermore, on June 5, 2024, Dror filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The shares outlined in the prospectus were exchanged for private shares of the Company’s shareholders. The Registration Statement and preliminary prospectus may be accessed through the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About Dror Ortho-Design, Inc.

Dror Ortho-Design, Inc. is an AI-based orthodontic platform company that has developed a proprietary solution to correct people's smiles by straightening teeth using pulsating air delivered by a single custom-made smart aligner. Dror plans to disrupt the aligner market by offering millions of people a revolutionary alternative to traditional aligners. The Company believes that people do not need to change their lifestyle to correct their smile as they are required to do with existing aligner solutions. Rather, we believe that our solution will be able to provide customers with a discreet and hassle-free way to improve their smiles, even while they sleep.

For more information, please visit: www.zsmile.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this news release may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties and involve factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or suggested. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (i) the ability of Dror to obtain funding; (ii) the ability of Dror to attract and/or maintain manufacturing, research, development and commercialization partners; (iii) the ability of Dror and/or a partner to successfully complete product research and development, including preclinical and clinical studies and commercialization; (iv) the ability of Dror and/or a partner to obtain required governmental approvals; and (v) the ability of Dror and/or a partner to develop and commercialize products prior to, and that can compete favorably with those of, competitors. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or suggested in any forward-looking statements are contained in Dror's most recent periodic reports that are filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10‑K, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10‑Q, and certain Current Reports on Form 8‑K. Dror assumes no obligation to update and supplement forward-looking statements because of subsequent events.

For Investor Inquiries:

Ben Shamsian

Lytham Partners, LLC

646-829-9701

shamsian@lythampartners.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/54bfe771-adb5-486f-b91e-edee65c7005c

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/01d94bf1-87e3-44da-bbe4-48dd86fb0565

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ce318971-7dda-45b8-977f-e19e71a83f8a

SOURCE: Dror Ortho-Design, Inc.