Promex Industries and QP Technologies Appoint Jeannine Serbanich as Vice President of Finance

ESCONDIDO, Calif., Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Microelectronics and packaging assembly leaders Promex Industries, Inc., and its QP Technologies division today announced that Jeannine Serbanich has been named vice president (VP) of finance for the two companies. A senior financial executive with more than 25 years of experience leading controllership and financial functions at startups and global companies, Serbanich assumed her new role on October 21, 2024.

Serbanich joined the Promex-QP Technologies team from Lull Ventures, where she was VP of finance and accounting. Prior to that, she served as financial controller for HERBL Distribution Solutions and as VP, financial planning and analysis, for Curvature, Inc., a leading provider of server, storage, and network hardware and services. In these positions, Serbanich established a reputation for delivering high-value financial reporting, strategic business insights and operational improvements with an eye toward elevating company performance. Her objective is to build high-functioning collaborative teams with a strong focus on customer service, both internal and external.

“We are pleased to have Jeannine join us to manage our financial affairs. Our businesses will greatly benefit from her extensive skills and knowledge,” stated Promex and QP Technologies CEO Richard Otte. “Adding Jeannine to our executive team enables us to acquire resources and develop systems essential to take us to the next level of success.”

One of Serbanich’s immediate missions will be to streamline the financial closing process between the two divisions, enabling improved reporting and forecasting to support timely and informed business decisions. “I had done some consulting for Promex previously and had some thoughts about what I would focus on if I were handling the financial side of the business,” said Serbanich. “Coming on board in this newly created position was the right opportunity at the right time. In addition to working with the senior leadership, I’m excited to mentor the internal accounting teams and processes to look objectively at what’s working and what can be improved so that we can effect meaningful changes that will enable actionable insights.”

About Promex

Promex Industries, Inc. specializes in advanced design, packaging and assembly services for key subsystems used in a wide range of applications, such as optical, photonics, diagnostics, life sciences, medical and MEMS devices. The company is skilled at heterogeneous integration of tiny components with unique functionality and complex, custom or detailed assembly requirements. Founded in 1975, Silicon Valley-based Promex provides design-for-manufacturing services coupled with materials science expertise and broad assembly capabilities for small- to mid-volume onshore production. Services include RoHS-optimized SMT, wafer thinning, dicing, wire bonding, flip chip, and combining microelectronic and non-microelectronic components, provided in the company’s Class 100/Class 1000 cleanrooms. Promex is ISO 13485:2016 and ISO 9001:2015 certified, IPC certified and ITAR registered. https://promex-ind.com/

About QP Technologies

Escondido, Calif.-based QP Technologies (formerly Quik-Pak), a division of Promex Industries, provides wafer preparation, IC packaging and assembly, and substrate design and fabrication services in its wholly owned, 20,000-square-foot ISO 9001:2015/ISO-13485:2016-certified, ITAR-registered facility. The company’s over-molded QFN/DFN packages and pre-molded air-cavity QFN packages offer a fast, convenient solution for customer needs ranging from prototype to small-volume production. Same-day assembly services reduce customers’ time to market, while advanced assembly services can accommodate such structures as flip-chip, stacked die, SiP, chiplets, MCM and CoB. For more information, visit https://www.qptechnologies.com/, or call 858-674-4676.





