Guardforce AI Accelerates AI Agent Capabilities Through Collaboration with Librum Technologies

NEW YORK, NY, Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guardforce AI Co., Limited (“Guardforce AI” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GFAI, GFAIW), an integrated security, AI and Robot-as-a-Service (RaaS) provider, today announced a significant advancement in its collaboration with Librum Technologies, Inc., (“Librum”), a Massachusetts based technology company founded by leading AI researchers and professors. This partnership focuses on developing cutting-edge AI agents that serve as the technological foundation for the Company’s AI-powered travel and purchasing solutions.

This advancement represents a pivotal step in advancing Guardforce AI’s technological capabilities. The Company’s AI agents are designed to interpret complex user requests and provide personalized solutions, which are key functionalities for the Company’s forthcoming AI solutions in travel assistant and retail purchasing. By providing tailored recommendations, these AI Agents enhance the user experience, drive innovation and solidify Guardforce AI’s technological foundation.

Librum’s proprietary “AI-oracle machines for intelligent computing” technology enhances the precision and interpretability of computational results by seamlessly integrating advanced algorithms with AI models, including in-house trained models and pre-trained Large Language Models (LLMs), Large Reasoning Models (LRMs), and Large Vision Models (LVMs). This innovative fusion approach dynamically applies the most suitable AI models to address specific queries during computation, ensuring alignment with user-provided data, maintaining consistency, and minimizing hallucinations.

“We are thrilled to work with Librum’s exceptional AI team, composed of highly skilled PhDs and esteemed professors, in this innovative and transformative partnership,” said Lei (Olivia) Wang, the Chairwoman and CEO of Guardforce AI. “The enhanced AI agents have completed the initial proof-of-concept phase and continue to evolve, demonstrating strong potential across a wide range of applications. From enhancing customer engagement to streamlining operations, these advancements underline the versatility of our AI technology. This collaboration accelerates our progress toward realizing our vision of vertical AI applications that enhance operational efficiency and deliver measurable value for our clients.”

About Guardforce AI Co., Ltd.

Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ: GFAI/GFAIW) is an integrated solution provider, specializing in security solutions, and focusing on implementing AI and robotics solutions to improve business operational efficiency and sales and marketing process, especially for the retail and travel industry in the Asia Pacific. Drawing upon 42 years' operational experience, established premiere long-term customer base, and sales channels, Guardforce AI has built a robust foundation towards the next level of elevating tailored AI solutions and expanding globally.

For more information, visit www.guardforceai.com Twitter: @Guardforceai .

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that do not relate to historical facts but are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements can generally (although not always) be identified by their use of terms and phrases such as anticipate, appear, believe, continue, could, estimate, expect, indicate, intend, may, plan, possible, predict, project, pursue, will, would and other similar terms and phrases, as well as the use of the future tense. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of the business of the Company, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control, including the risks described in our registration statements and annual reports under the heading "Risk Factors" as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date hereof. Unless otherwise required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Relations:

David Waldman or Natalya Rudman

Crescendo Communications, LLC

Email: gfai@crescendo-ir.com

Tel: 212-671-1020



Guardforce AI Corporate Communications

Hu Yu

Email: yu.hu@guardforceai.com

