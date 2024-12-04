Resilinc Announces Top 30 Most Resilient Suppliers in the High-Tech Industry for 2024

MILPITAS, CA, Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resilinc, a leading provider of supply chain risk intelligence solutions, is pleased to announce the Top 30 companies in the high-tech supply chain with the best risk and resiliency programs. These 30 companies were selected based on their Resilinc R Score®. This patented risk-scoring system measures supply chain resiliency based on key metrics including performance, network resilience, transparency, continuity of supply, and risk program maturity.

Each of the 30 companies on the list is a supplier to multiple high-tech OEMs and has been part of Resilinc’s network for at least one year. All scored well based on their high degree of transparency and ongoing collaboration with the OEM to provide supply chain intelligence down multiple tiers. This includes responding quickly with a yes/no impact status during a disruption and providing alternate sites when possible to reduce recovery time. They are all rated strong performers by their customers across operational metrics including business continuity planning and reliability.

"The evolution of this year's Top 30 list showcases the remarkable progress companies are making in their journey towards supply chain resiliency,” said Resilinc’s Director of Advisory Services, Rick Freeman. “We've seen a significant increase in the number of organizations adopting best practices such as multi-tier supply chain mapping, risk monitoring, and proactive supplier collaboration. This shift towards more mature risk management strategies is not only improving individual company performance but also strengthening the resilience of the entire high-tech industry supply chain."

The top seven stand out because of their high degree of maturity in how they map multiple tiers of their supply chain and work hard to build trust with suppliers. They also leverage technology to improve visibility and foster collaboration with direct and sub-tier suppliers.

Here are the Top 30 R Score® Companies in the high-tech industry supply chain (listed in alphabetical order):

The top 7 include:

Eaton Corp. Harman International IBM Corp. Micron Technology Nvidia Corp. T-Mobile Western Digital Corp.



8-16 include:

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Calix Inc. Ericsson Hewlett Packard Enterprise Honeywell International Keysight Technologies Lutron Electronics Seagate Technology Zebra Technologies



17- 30 include:

AT&T Inc. Broadcom Inc. Entegris Infineon Technologies Kyocera Meta Microsoft NEC Global Nidec Corp. NovAtel Inc. Shenzhen Kaifa Technology Skyworks Solutions TDK Corporation Verizon



The Top 30 achieved the highest R Score® out of over 140,000 suppliers analyzed in the High-Tech, Electronics, Telecom, and Semiconductor supply chain. These companies are part of Resilinc’s mapped network and range from Tier 1 to Tier 5. Data and metrics to determine each supplier’s score are refreshed every quarter.

More information on the Resilinc R Score® methodology can be found here: https://www.resilinc.com/r-score-ranking/

About Resilinc

Resilinc, the market leader of supply chain risk intelligence solutions, helps companies worldwide navigate the complexities and uncertainties of global supply chains. Our AI-powered platform, combined with supplier-validated data, empowers organizations to anticipate, mitigate, and swiftly respond to disruptions with pinpoint accuracy, protecting continuity of supply.

Resilinc's solutions are trusted by leaders across many industries, from complex manufacturing and life sciences to high-tech and government. Our supplier-customer collaboration platform integrates comprehensive data analytics, real-time risk event monitoring, part-site mapping, and AI-powered predictive insights to give businesses a deep understanding of their multi-tier supply chain. Companies can track and analyze a wide variety of supply chain data points and potential risks in one centralized system, including supplier performance, geopolitical risks, environmental factors, cybersecurity, ESG, compliance issues, and more. With easily accessible actionable insights, Resilinc’s platform enables companies to collaborate with immediate and sub-tier suppliers to optimize and safeguard operations, protect brand reputation, and maintain a competitive edge.

