Cultura Expands into Food Traceability, Transparency & Compliance Through Acquisition of Food Experts S.L.

TORONTO, Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cultura Technologies (“Cultura”), has completed the acquisition of Food Experts S.L. (“Food Experts”), a supply chain management system for food safety and compliance, based in Madrid, Spain.

Founded in 2006 by Nazario Munoz, Guillermo Munoz and Javier Cilla, Food Experts provides quality, food chain compliance, sustainability and traceability solutions for large-scale retailers and importers to verify and certify fresh produce from growers and suppliers around the Globe.

Today, the company boasts 10,000+ users across produce suppliers, importers, and top European retailers.

“The food value chain isn’t just a management system; it’s a promise—one that ensures safety, builds trust, supports sustainability, and keeps us accountable for every step of the journey from farm to table,” said Rich Reynertson, President of Cultura. “The team at Food Experts brings deep expertise, knowledge, and a trusted solution, positioning Cultura to expand in this vital space.”

Food Experts solutions support fresh produce growers and suppliers with managing quality through testing for pesticide residue, compliance by tracking against regulations like Maximum Residue Limits (MRLs) and automating supplier declarations, sustainability through indicators such as water usage, carbon footprint and biodiversity practices, and finally traceability by ensuring real-time data sharing between suppliers, importers, and retailers.

Javier Cilla will continue as Managing Director and Business Unit Leader, with Nazario Munoz supporting Javier as Operations Director.

“We are very excited to join Cultura’s collaborative of businesses,” said Javier Cilla, Managing Director of Food Experts. “As we continue to expand our work worldwide, we look forward to leveraging Cultura’s global customer base, industry relationships, and synergies in the produce space, to enhance food safety, together.”

With more than 45 years in the Agri-Food sector, including experience in inputs, production, processing, aggregating, trading, manufacturing, and distribution, Cultura has a strong track record of bringing like-minded Agri-Food software businesses together. Food Experts retains their brand and continues to operate as individuals, as part of a collective, serving the produce market.

About Cultura Technologies

Cultura brings together people, businesses, and technologies focused on building a thriving and resilient agri-food system. Globally, our insights help enable better decision-making across the entire food supply. For more information, visit www.culturatech.com or follow us on LinkedIn

