GlobalFoundries GaN Chip Manufacturing Advances with $9.5 Million U.S. Federal Funding

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt., Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GlobalFoundries (Nasdaq: GFS) (GF) has received an additional $9.5 million in federal funding from the U.S. government to advance the manufacturing of GF’s essential gallium nitride (GaN) on silicon semiconductors at its facility in Essex Junction, Vermont. The funding moves GF closer to large-scale production of GaN chips. With the ability to handle high voltages and temperatures, GaN chip technology is essential for enabling higher performance and greater energy efficiency across a range of RF and high-power control applications including automobiles, datacenter, IoT, aerospace and defense.

With the award, GF will continue to add new tools, equipment and prototyping capabilities to its market-leading GaN IP portfolio and reliability testing as the company moves closer to full-scale manufacturing of its 200mm GaN chips in Vermont. GF is committed to creating a fast and efficient path for customers to realize new innovative designs and products that leverage the unique efficiency and power management benefits of GaN chip technology.

“GF is proud of its leadership in GaN chip technology, which is positioned to make game-changing advances across multiple end-markets and enable new generations of devices with more energy-efficient RF performance and faster-charging, longer-lasting batteries,” said Nicholas Sergeant, vice president of IoT and aerospace and defense at GF. “We appreciate the U.S. government’s partnership and ongoing support of our GaN program. Realizing full-scale GaN chip manufacturing will be a catalyst for innovation, for both our commercial and government partners, and will add resilience and strengthen the semiconductor supply chain.”

The new funding, awarded by the U.S. Department of Defense’s Trusted Access Program Office (TAPO), represents the latest federal investment to support GF’s GaN program in Vermont.

“This strategic investment in critical technologies strengthens our domestic ecosystem and national security, and ensures these assets are readily available and secure for DoD utilization. In concert with key partners, this approach fortifies defense systems, empowering resilience and responsiveness,” said Dr. Nicholas Martin, Director at Defense Microelectronics Activity.

In total, including the new award, GF has received more than $80 million since 2020 from the U.S. government to support research, development and advancements to pave the way to full-scale GaN chip manufacturing.

Vermont is a U.S.-accredited Trusted Foundry and the global hub of GF’s GaN program, with longstanding leadership in 200mm semiconductor manufacturing. In July 2024, GF acquired Tagore Technology’s Gallium Nitride Power portfolio and created the GF Kolkata Power Center in Kolkata, India. The center is closely aligned with and supports GF’s facility in Vermont, and is helping advance GF’s research, development and leadership in GaN chip manufacturing.

