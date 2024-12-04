MMLP Merger News: Johnson Fistel Investigates Martin Midstream Partners and its Directors and Management Following the Announcement of the Merger

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Johnson Fistel, LLP has begun an investigation into whether the board members of Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: MMLP) breached their fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed merger with Martin Resource Management.

You can click or copy and paste the following link to join this investigation: https://www.cognitoforms.com/JohnsonFistel/MartinMidstreamPartnersLP

If you are a shareholder of Martin Midstream Partners and believe the proposed buyout price is too low or you're interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact lead analyst Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

On October 3, 2024, Martin Midstream Partners L.P. announced that it had entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger under which Martin Resource Management Corporation would acquire all of the outstanding common units of Martin Midstream Partners not already owned by Martin Resource Management Corporation and its subsidiaries. Under the terms of the agreement, shareholders are to be compensated at the rate of $4.02 per share via an all-cash transaction.

After the deal was announced, Nut Tree Capital Management and Caspian Capital, along with their affiliates, who collectively hold approximately 13.6% of the outstanding common units in Martin Midstream Partners, submitted definitive proxy materials to the Securities and Exchange Commission opposing the sale of MMLP to Martin Midstream Resource Corporation for $4.02 per common unit, which will be voted on at the Company's upcoming meeting.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:

Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, Georgia, and Colorado. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com .

