CacheFly Expands Global Reach with New Point of Presence in Brisbane, Australia

Elk Grove, IL, Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CacheFly, the world's most reliable content delivery network (CDN), is proud to announce the expansion of its global infrastructure with the addition of a new Point of Presence (PoP) in Brisbane, Australia. This strategic expansion reinforces CacheFly's commitment to providing faster, more efficient content delivery solutions across the globe. The new PoP is expected to boost delivery speeds in Australia by up to 60% compared to other leading CDNs, delivering superior performance for businesses and content creators alike.

As demand for high-quality, low-latency digital experiences continues to grow, CacheFly's cutting-edge technology ensures seamless content delivery, even during periods of peak demand. Brisbane PoP complements Sydney, Perth, and Melbourne to enhance CacheFly’s already extensive network in the Asia-Pacific region, including 22 counties and 27 locations providing optimal routing for users throughout the continent.

"CacheFly's Brisbane PoP represents a significant leap forward for our customers in Australia," said Drazen Dodig, CEO at CacheFly. "By speeding time to last byte we’re able to reduce latency by up to 60% in comparison to other major CDNs. This ensures faster website load times, improved video streaming, and enhanced gaming experiences. Our focus remains on performance and reliability, and this expansion furthers that mission."

CacheFly’s continued growth in Australia reflects its mission to deliver the fastest, most secure, and most reliable CDN solutions worldwide. With a global presence spanning over 75 PoPs, CacheFly provides the critical infrastructure needed for businesses to deliver content to their users quickly and consistently.

About CacheFly:

CacheFly is the world's most reliable content delivery network, boasting 100% uptime. With over two decades of experience in delivering high-performance content at lightning-fast speeds. Known for their commitment to speed, reliability, and customer service, CacheFly serves a diverse range of industries, from entertainment and media to gaming and SaaS edge applications.





Website: https://www.cachefly.com

Network Map: https://www.cachefly.com/network-map/

