Turntide Technologies Launches Strategic Partnerships with FridgeWize and Copec for Turntide’s Smart Motor SystemTM

Alpharetta, GA - Turntide Technologies, a global leader in electrification components, is proud to announce transformative new partnerships with FridgeWize and Copec to optimize the distribution and impact of Turntide’s Smart Motor SystemTM for HVAC applications. This move represents a significant shift to exclusive strategic partnerships for Turntide’s Smart Motor SystemTM reinforcing Turntide’s commitment to operational excellence, customer satisfaction, and leadership in electric motor technology.



In the United States and Canada, Turntide is partnering exclusively with FridgeWize, a company renowned for its expertise in energy-efficient HVAC and refrigeration solutions. FridgeWize’s customer-focused approach and technical acumen align seamlessly with Turntide’s focus to deliver cutting-edge motor innovations and sustainable energy solutions.

Across South America, Spain, and Portugal, Turntide has partnered with Copec, a leading energy company with a robust presence in Chile, Peru, Colombia, Ecuador, the Dominican Republic, and Panama. Copec also has presence in Spain and Portugal through its subsidiary, Ampere Energy. Copec’s deep market knowledge and commitment to energy optimization make it an ideal partner to bring Turntide’s transformative motor technology to rapidly growing markets prioritizing sustainability and decarbonization.



“This strategic shift marks a pivotal moment for Turntide as we align with partners who share our commitment to transforming energy use and improving customer experiences,” said Steve Hornyak, CEO at Turntide Technologies.

Customers can now order through one of these strategic partners offering specialized expertise, reliability, and localized support that enhance the customer experience. These exclusive partnerships prioritize efficiency, scalability, and sustainability, giving customers confidence in a provider deeply committed to their success and long-term goals.

About Turntide Technologies

Turntide Technologies designs and manufactures best-in-class electric motors, power electronics, energy storage, and thermal equipment.

Turntide Technologies operates in North America, Canada, the UK, and India and serves customers in global markets and industries including off highway automotive, commercial vehicles, rail, marine, light vehicles, commercial buildings, and premium automotive.

About FridgeWize

FridgeWize is a leader in sustainable HVAC and refrigeration solutions, serving clients across North America and beyond. Established in 2011, FridgeWize was founded with a clear mission: to reduce energy consumption in HVACR systems by upgrading key components. Recognized for its innovative commercial retrofit technologies, the company focuses on minimizing energy use and lowering carbon footprints.

Based in Kansas City, Kansas, FridgeWize operates in the United States, Puerto Rico, Mexico, Canada, South Africa, and Australia.

Their dedication to energy efficiency and innovation aligns with Turntide’s vision for a decarbonized future.

About Copec S.A



Copec S.A., a Chilean energy company founded in October 1934, has played a significant role in advancing the development and mobility of individuals, businesses, and the nation. As one of Chile’s largest and most influential companies, Copec leverages its extensive national presence to lead the energy transition towards a more sustainable future. The company is committed to expanding its portfolio of innovative solutions across fuels, renewable energy, e-mobility, and convenience, addressing the evolving needs of Chile and its people.

Copec operates the largest network of fuel stations and convenience stores in Chile. It also holds a majority ownership stake in Organización Terpel S.A., based in Bogotá, Colombia, with operations extending to Panama, Ecuador, Peru, and the Dominican Republic.

