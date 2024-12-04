Decisions of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of AUGA group, AB which took place on 4th December 2024

The Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of AUGA group, AB (legal entity code 126264360, address: Konstitucijos ave. 21C, Vilnius; Company) took place on 4th December 2024, the shareholders attending the meeting held 190,737,910 shares, which entitled them to 190,737,910 votes (i.e. 81,58% of votes granted by all shares of the Company. In the meeting, the shareholders supported the motion to take the Company under restructuring, approved the draft restructuring plan, and authorized the Company's board and management to oversee the implementation of this process.

The following decisions have been taken at the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders:

1. Information about the Company's financial difficulties, their causes and proposal to solve the restoration of the solvency of the Company

1. Information about the financial difficulties of the Company, the reasons for their occurrence and possible ways to restore the Company's solvency shall be considered as presented (no decision shall be taken).

Taken for the information.

2. To resolve the issue of restoration of the Company's solvency by additional cash contributions from the Company's shareholders and to oblige the Board of the Company to convene an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders of the Company regarding the increase the authorized capital of the Company by additional cash contributions of the Company's shareholders and the amendment of the Articles of Association of the Company.

Decision:

The decision of this agenda item is not adopted.

2. Decision regarding restructuring of the Company

Decision:

1. To make a decision to restructure the Company.

2. To authorize and oblige the CEO and the Board of the Company (with the right to sub-delegate) to perform all actions and to prepare and sign all documents necessary for the initiation of the restructuring process of the Company.

3. Approval of the draft of the Company's restructuring plan

Decision:

1. To approve the draft of the restructuring plan of the Company.

2. To authorize the CEO and the Board of the Company (with the right to sub-delegate) to prepare the accompanying documents and annexes to the draft of the restructuring plan of the Company necessary to prepare and attach to the draft of the restructuring plan of the Company, to coordinate the draft restructuring plan of the Company with the creditors of the Company, to prepare the final restructuring plan of the Company and to submit it for approval to the General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company and the creditors of the Company in accordance with the procedure established by legal acts, as well as to carry out any other actions and prepare other documents necessary for the submission of the draft restructuring plan of the Company to the court, initiating the restructuring process of the Company.

Contacts:

AUGA group, AB CEO

Elina Chodzkaitė – Barauskienė

+370 5 233 5340

Attachment