COMPLY Appoints Global Risk and Regulatory Compliance Leader Jamila Mayfield as New Chief Regulatory Services Officer

NEW YORK, Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- COMPLY, the premier compliance solution provider for global financial services firms, announced today that regulatory expert and former U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Assistant Regional Director, Jamila Mayfield, has joined as the company’s Chief Regulatory Services Officer. With more than 20 years of experience, including several roles at the SEC and as a Partner leading Financial Services Business Consulting for Ernst and Young LLP (EY), Jamila brings deep industry expertise in compliance program effectiveness, regulatory reporting, and enterprise risk management and a successful track record of leading teams and advising clients in wealth and asset management, private equity, hedge fund, capital markets, banking, and insurance.

"I am thrilled to welcome Jamila to the COMPLY team at a pivotal time for our organization,” said Michael Stanton, COMPLY CEO. “Jamila is the perfect complement to our executive team as we continue to raise the bar on what financial services organizations can and should expect from their compliance partner. She brings tremendous industry knowledge, practical, real-world experience, and commercial insight that will be critical as we bring together COMPLY services and technology to deliver focused solutions that make it easier for our customers to solve their compliance challenges.”

As COMPLY's CRSO, Jamila will lead the growth and expansion of COMPLY’s regulatory services business and offerings. In addition to scaling the organization’s consulting and education services, Jamila will work cross-functionally with product, sales, and marketing to integrate COMPLY’s expert services into the COMPLY platform, delivering true end-to-end compliance program management solutions for financial services organizations.

"I am incredibly excited to join COMPLY at this critical juncture,” said Jamila Mayfield. “The COMPLY team has and continues to be a leader in the regulatory compliance industry, leveraging the extensive regulatory and technology expertise within their team to design, implement, and bring to market solutions that aim to ease the burden felt by compliance professionals around the world. Having worked directly with the SEC, I know first-hand how demanding the rules and regulations can be for firms of all sizes, and I am thrilled to be able to bring that unique perspective to this role.”

Prior to COMPLY, Jamila served as the Chief Executive Officer of The Jamila Mayfield Group, LLC, where she provided consulting services on compliance, risk, regulatory, and internal audit matters to financial services clients. As a partner at Ernst and Young LLP (EY), she led 100+ professionals advising top-tier clients in wealth and asset management, private equity, hedge fund, capital markets, banking, and insurance.

Jamila served as Assistant Regional Director at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), leading teams as an expert adviser and senior leadership official for the SEC Division of Examinations. In earlier SEC roles as Senior Strategic Risk Coordinator and Securities Compliance Examiner at SEC, she planned and performed complex examinations of investment advisers, mutual funds, broker-dealers, private equity advisers, hedge fund advisers, transfer agents, and other industry participants to maintain the integrity of national securities markets.

Jamila succeeds former CRSO John Gebauer, who recently retired and moved into a strategic advisor role at COMPLY after leading the organization’s regulatory and education services for more than 40 years.

Jamila joins COMPLY's growing executive team which includes industry leaders Deepak Kaimal, Wendy Werve, Jeff Hilk, and CEO Michael Stanton.

About COMPLY

COMPLY’s solutions are designed specifically to address the unique use cases and regulatory challenges faced by financial services firms. As the only regulatory compliance technology provider and partner to deliver employee and firm compliance software, services, education, and support in one comprehensive offering, COMPLY ensures that firms remain vigilant in their compliance efforts as they evolve and scale. As the global market leader and premier compliance partner, COMPLY’s software solutions are designed to manage the burden of complex compliance tasks for firms large and small. The company’s software and solutions, backed by deep industry expertise – which includes expansive knowledge in technology enablement and regulatory compliance protocols and processes – support more than 5,600 clients, including investment management firms, private equity firms, hedge funds, broker-dealers, registered investment advisers, and other financial service sector participants.

