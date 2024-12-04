MilkShake Factory Brings Its Iconic Desserts to Grapevine, Texas with Grand Opening Event on December 7th

Grapevine, Texas, Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MilkShake Factory, your neighborhood dessert destination known for its handspun milkshakes and small batch chocolates, is excited to announce the grand opening of its first location in Texas. Nestled in Grapevine, this new location marks the brand's continued expansion beyond its home state of Pennsylvania, bringing its signature treats to eager dessert enthusiasts in the area.

At MilkShake Factory, we believe in treating yourself to the simple joys in life. With a commitment to service with a smile, our menu boasts an array of unique dessert offerings. From indulgent milkshakes like the Chocolate Dipped Strawberry and Campfire S'mores to dairy-free options and small batch chocolate barks, there's something to satisfy every craving.

"We're thrilled to bring the MilkShake Factory to Grapevine and share a little slice of sweetness. with our delicious handmade milkshakes. and small batch chocolates. With our proprietary vanilla ice cream, recipes and generations of chocolate-making expertise, we're confident that our flavors will captivate the taste buds of locals and visitors alike” says franchise owners Anna and Scott Sheehan.

The Grapevine location is staffed by a team dedicated to delivering exceptional service and creating memorable moments for guests. Whether you're stopping by for a quick treat or looking to sweeten a family outing, MilkShake Factory promises to be the perfect addition to any outing.

MilkShake Factory is poised to become a go-to destination for dessert lovers in Grapevine. Its proximity to popular family attractions like Great Wolf Lodge & Historic Downtown Grapevine makes it an ideal spot for a delicious stop on a day of fun-filled adventures.

Join us as we celebrate the grand opening of MilkShake Factory in Grapevine and embark on a journey of irresistible flavors and unforgettable experiences. Treat yourself to something sweet and experience firsthand why MilkShake Factory is more than just a dessert destination—it's a celebration of life's simple pleasures.

Grand Opening Details: Saturday, December 7th from 12-2pm. Ribbon Cutting at 11:45am, chocolate sampling, DJ entertainment, first guest in line prize basket and free limited edition MilkShake Factory T-shirt for the first 100 guests in line. For more information, visit milkshakefactory.com or follow us on facebook.com/milkshakefactorygrapevine.

About MilkShake Factory®

MilkShake Factory is a premium dessert destination, serving up handspun milkshakes made with housemade ice cream alongside small batch handmade chocolates. Family-owned since 1914, the company evolved from an old-fashioned soda fountain and chocolate shop to one of Pittsburgh's most iconic sweet spots and is now adding locations across the United States. With a mission to create simple moments of joy, MilkShake Factory is quickly becoming a community dessert destination creating smiles from coast to coast. To learn more visit milkshakefactory.com.

MilkShake Factory Grapevine Station

919 E Northwest Hwy

Grapevine, TX 76051

Attachments