NeosAI Unleashes New Cutting-Edge Features to Streamline Legal Workflows and Enhance Productivity

CORAL GABLES, Fla., Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Assembly Software is proud to announce the latest advancements in NeosAI, embedded artificial intelligence in its market-leading case management software, Neos. Designed to tackle the most time-consuming and resource-heavy tasks in legal practice, NeosAI empowers law firms to reduce administrative burdens, minimize errors, and unlock new levels of efficiency—all without leaving Neos.

“NeosAI is a game-changer for law firms, simplifying workflows, cutting down errors, and freeing up time to focus on what matters most—delivering results,” said Daniel Farrar, CEO of Assembly Software.

At the heart of NeosAI’s transformative power are features that work in harmony to make legal work smarter and more intuitive. NeosAI Chat offers an interactive way to engage with case documents, delivering instant, document-specific answers to user queries. Whether summarizing a complex deposition or extracting key details from medical records, NeosAI Chat eliminates the need for hours of manual review and provides users with actionable insights in seconds. Its customizable prompts ensure relevance for specific case types, while suggested prompts make it easy for anyone to use, even on their first try.

NeosAI Tag Manager revolutionizes document creation by enabling firms to generate highly customized templates using AI-powered tags. These tags integrate seamlessly into workflows, allowing firms to create consistent, error-free documents quickly and efficiently. With a preview feature to test outputs before implementation, NeosAI Tag Manager ensures accuracy and alignment with existing practices, giving firms unparalleled control over document generation.

Dynamic Forms bring flexibility and customization to case management, allowing legal teams to tailor layouts to their specific workflows. Forms can be reused across multiple case types, with any updates automatically applied across the board. This eliminates redundant work, streamlines data entry, and enhances visibility by embedding forms directly into case layouts. With drag-and-drop reordering, nested forms, and multiple display options, Dynamic Forms offer the ultimate in user-friendly customization.

For handling extensive documentation, NeosAI’s enhanced document summarization capabilities simplify the review process for files up to 200 pages. By providing concise, high-quality summaries with page references, this feature ensures that legal teams can quickly locate and reference critical information. Whether reviewing medical records or incident reports, NeosAI dramatically reduces the time spent sifting through large files, allowing attorneys to focus on case strategy and client service.

“I am genuinely excited about these advancements and confident that they will revolutionize how our firm—and others—leverage AI in case management,” stated Matt Schad, Owner of Schad Law who has been practicing law for over 25 years. “Neos has once again raised the bar for innovation and practicality in legal technology.”

Together, these features address the most pressing challenges facing law firms today: the need for speed, accuracy, and simplicity in managing cases and documents. By automating tedious tasks and providing tools that adapt to each firm’s unique needs, NeosAI delivers a seamless experience that empowers legal teams to perform at their best.

Assembly Software remains committed to revolutionizing legal technology, and the NeosAI platform represents a significant step forward in that mission. By lightening the administrative load, reducing errors, and improving workflows, NeosAI is helping law firms achieve greater success with less effort.

About Assembly

Assembly Software is a visionary technology company dedicated to revolutionizing the legal industry. It blends decades of history and industry experience with next-generation, customer-focused innovation, bringing together two of the legal profession’s pioneering case management brands, Needles and Trialworks, both of which have contributed to Neos, Assembly’s reimagined cloud-based solution. With its premier case management solution, Neos, and the game-changing NeosAI, Assembly Software empowers law firms to exceed expectations and maximize their potential through innovative software solutions.

