Safe Group - Distribution contract signed with Wenzel

Fleurieux-sur-l’Arbresle - France – December 4, 2024 at 6 p.m. Safe SA (la « Société ») announces the signing of strategic agreements between Safe Orthopaedics, a pioneer in ready-to-use technologies for spinal column pathologies, and Wenzel Spine, a US company specializing in the development of minimally invasive surgical technology and analytical platforms for the treatment of spinal disorders, is notably known for its range of expandable stand-alone cages.

These agreements include a distribution contract for SAFE Orthopaedics' range of implants and single-use instruments, as well as a production contract with Safe Medical for the future consultation and development on ready-to-use solutions and manufacture of the implant portfolio including future products yet to be released. This marks a major step forward in the development and distribution of innovative solutions for the management of spinal disorders. By combining the expertise and resources of both companies, this partnership promises to transform the orthopaedic treatment landscape, providing practitioners with advanced and reliable technologies.

A partnership for innovation and clinical effectiveness

Safe and Wenzel will work closely together to strengthen their product offerings and develop new solutions that are both more effective and more accessible. This partnership aims to offer healthcare professionals the latest generation of medical devices, capable of improving treatment precision while reducing risks for patients.

“We are delighted to collaborate with Wenzel, a company that shares our vision of a future where technological innovation optimizes healthcare,” says Philippe Laurito, CEO of Safe ”This partnership will enable us to accelerate the deployment of cutting-edge technologies, essential for treating spinal pathologies more effectively and less invasively.”

About Safe Group

Safe Group is a French medical technology group that brings together Safe Orthopaedics, a pioneer in ready-to-use technologies for spine pathologies, and Safe Medical (formerly LCI Medical), a medical device subcontractor for orthopedic surgeries. The group employs approximately 100 people.

Safe Orthopaedics develops and manufactures kits combining sterile implants and ready-to-use instruments, available at any time to the surgeon. These technologies are part of a minimally invasive approach aimed at reducing the risks of contamination and infection, in the interest of the patient and with a positive impact on hospitalization times and costs. Protected by 15 patent families, SteriSpineTM kits are CE marked and FDA approved. Safe Orthopaedics has subsidiaries in the United Kingdom, Germany, the United States.

Safe Medical produces implantable medical devices and ready-to-use instruments. It has an innovation center and two production sites in France and in Tunisia, offering numerous industrial services: industrialization, machining, finishing and sterile packaging.

About Wenzel Spine, Inc.

Wenzel Spine, Inc. is a medical technology company focused on providing minimally invasive solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. Headquartered in Austin, TX, Wenzel Spine is focused on delivering surgical solutions that improve the overall quality of spine care by simplifying procedures and reducing recovery time. Wenzel Spine seeks to improve patient quality of life by designing and producing devices of the highest quality to support their surgeon clients in the care and treatment of their patients.

