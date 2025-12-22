SAFE, SPONSOR OF THE 12TH MAMMI INTERNATIONAL CONFERENCE IN ITALY

Presentation of its Sycamore technology during a live surgical procedure

Fleurieux-sur-l’Arbresle – France – December 22, 2025 – 8am - Safe (FR001400ZU25 – ALSAF) announces its sponsorship of the 12th MAMMI International Meeting, whose theme was Diagnosis and Minimally Invasive Treatment of the Spine, held in Cagliari from December 9 to 11, 2025.

Chaired by Dr. Stefano Marcia, this landmark event brought together international experts to discuss the latest advances in minimally invasive spine treatment. The program included conferences, interactive sessions, and live surgical connections, allowing participants to observe the most innovative techniques in real time.

Demonstration of Sycamore technology

As part of this prestigious event, SAFE Orthopaedics presented its Sycamore technology during a live surgical procedure. This demonstration allowed participants to discover the concrete benefits of this innovative solution for spinal surgery.

“We are proud to support this international meeting, which actively contributes to knowledge sharing and innovation in our field,” said Nicolas Papillon, Deputy CEO of SAFE. “The MAMMI congress is an excellent platform for discussing best practices and cutting-edge technologies that benefit surgeons and patients.”

A leading international event

The MAMMI meeting has established itself as an unmissable event for professionals in the field of minimally invasive spinal surgery. This twelfth edition confirms its major role in disseminating cutting-edge techniques and continuously improving surgical practices.

About Safe Group

Safe Group is a French medical technology group that brings together Safe Orthopaedics, a pioneer in ready-to-use technologies for spine pathologies, and Safe Medical (formerly LCI Medical), a medical device subcontractor for orthopedic surgeries. The group employs approximately 100 people.

Safe Orthopaedics develops and manufactures kits combining sterile implants and ready-to-use instruments, available at any time to the surgeon. These technologies are part of a minimally invasive approach aimed at reducing the risks of contamination and infection, in the interest of the patient and with a positive impact on hospitalization times and costs. Protected by 15 patent families, SteriSpineTM kits are CE marked and FDA approved. Safe Orthopaedics has subsidiaries in the United Kingdom, Germany, the United States.

For more information: www.safeorthopaedics.com

Safe Medical produces implantable medical devices and ready-to-use instruments. It has an innovation center and two production sites in France and in Tunisia, offering numerous industrial services: industrialization, machining, finishing and sterile packaging.

For more information: www.safemedical.fr

Contact

SAFE GROUP AELYON ADVISORS

investors@safeorthopaedics.com safe@aelyonadvisors.fr

Attachment