WESCO International Tech Activities Company Profile 2024 - Digital Transformation Strategies and Innovation Programs

Dublin, Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Enterprise Tech Ecosystem Series: WESCO, International, Inc. - 2024" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides insights into the company's tech activities, including its digital transformation strategies, its innovation programs, its technology initiatives, and acquisitions.

The report provides information and insights into WESCO's tech activities, including:

Insights of its digital transformation strategies and innovation programs.

Overview of technology initiatives covering partnerships, product launches, and acquisitions.

Insights on each technology initiative including technology theme, objective, and benefits.

Details of estimated ICT budgets and major ICT contracts.

WESCO International, Inc. (WESCO) is a Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania-based company offering business-to-business logistics services, distribution and supply chain solutions. The company offers several value-added solutions, including logistics and transportation, supply chain management, warehousing and inventory management, procurement, limited assembly of products, kitting and labeling, and installation enhancement.

The company operates through three business segments namely Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility & Broadband Solutions (UBS). EES offers electrical equipment and supplies, security, wire and cable, lighting, security, automation and connected devices (Internet of Things [IoT] devices), and repair and operating products from its manufacturing partners. The CSS segment offers network infrastructure and security products. Network infrastructure products include racks and cabinets, cabling and connectivity, wireless, and associated products which enable communications and connectivity in data centers and commercial buildings.

Security products include fire and intrusion detection, video surveillance, door locking, and access control solutions. The UBS segment offers wire and cable, transmission and distribution hardware, transformers, switches, and connectors, among others. It also offers a comprehensive range of service solutions, including high and medium voltage project design and support, fiber project management, and tool repair among others.

Reasons to Buy

Gain insights into WESCO's tech operations.

Gain insights into its tech strategies and innovation initiatives.

Gain insights into its technology themes under focus.

Gain insights into various product launches, partnerships, and acquisitions.

Key Topics Covered:

Overview

Digital Transformation Strategy

Accelerators, Incubators, and Other Innovation Programs

Technology Focus

Technology Initiatives

Acquisitions

Partnerships & Acquisitions Map

ICT Budget and Contracts

Key Executives

For more information about this company profile visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3kgeau

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.