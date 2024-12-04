Medical Tapes Industry Report 2024, with Profiles of Leading Companies, including 3M, Johnson & Johnson, Smith & Nephew, B. Braun Melsungen and Molnlycke Health Care

Dublin, Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Tapes Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The medical tapes market was valued at USD 5.6 billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 7 billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 4.7%.

Several factors drive the market, including rising global healthcare expenditure, an aging population, and increasing chronic conditions and surgeries. Technological advances have also spurred growth, with innovations leading to the development of more effective and comfortable tapes, such as those with advanced adhesive technologies and enhanced breathability. As a result, the market has seen substantial expansion, with new product offerings and improved performance characteristics catering to evolving medical needs.







Regionally, the medical tapes market exhibits significant variation in growth and development. With its advanced healthcare infrastructure and high medical spending, North America remains a leading market. At the same time, Europe also shows strong demand driven by its robust healthcare systems and increasing awareness of advanced medical solutions. In contrast, the Asia-Pacific region is experiencing rapid growth due to improving healthcare facilities, rising disposable incomes, and growing investments in medical technology. Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa are emerging markets with increasing potential, influenced by expanding healthcare access and rising healthcare investments.



The regional analysis underscores the importance of localized strategies to address specific market needs and regulatory environments.



The medical tapes market is expected to continue its growth trajectory, driven by ongoing advances in medical technology and global healthcare needs. However, the market faces stringent regulatory requirements, cost pressures, and competition from alternative wound care solutions. Companies operating in this space focus on innovation, quality improvements, and strategic partnerships to maintain a competitive edge. Market forecasts indicate sustained growth opportunities, particularly in emerging markets with rapidly developing healthcare infrastructure. As the industry evolves, stakeholders will need to navigate these complexities while leveraging emerging trends and technological advances to capitalize on new opportunities and address the ever-changing demands of the healthcare sector.



Report Scope



The current report provides detailed information about the medical tapes market. The report provides market projections for 2029 and market rank for key market players. The report details the market share of medical tapes based on product, applications, and end users. The medical tapes market is segmented into fabric, paper, plastic, and others based on the product. Based on the application, the report is segmented into wound care, surgery, and others. The market is categorized into hospitals and clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and others based on end users. It covers market growth dynamics, including increased healthcare expenditure, technological advances, and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases.

The report also highlights challenges such as high costs and regulatory complexities while identifying opportunities like innovations in tape materials and expanding markets in developing regions. A detailed competitive landscape includes major players, market share, and recent strategic developments.



The report offers a regional analysis, breaking down market trends and growth prospects across different geographical areas. It includes market forecasts, consumer insights, and a thorough supply chain analysis, addressing distribution channels and key suppliers. By examining these elements, the report aims to provide a comprehensive view of the market's current state and future potential, assisting stakeholders in making well-informed decisions and identifying strategic opportunities within the medical tape industry.



The report includes:

30 data tables and 25 additional tables

An analysis of the current and future global markets for medical tapes

Analyses of global market trends, with market revenue data (sales figures) for 2021-2023, estimates for 2024, and projected CAGRs through 2029

Estimates of the market size and revenue forecasts, with market share analysis by product, application, end user, and region

Discussions of the market dynamics, opportunities and challenges, as well as emerging technologies

Overview of the sustainability trends and ESG developments in the industry, with emphasis on the ESG practices of leading companies, their ESG score, and consumer attitudes

Competitive intelligence, including companies' market shares, recent M&A activity and venture funding

Profiles of the leading companies, including: 3M, Johnson & Johnson, Smith & Nephew, B. Braun Melsungen and Molnlycke Health Care



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 113 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $5.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.7% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Chapter 2 Market Overview

History

Current Trends and Future Directions

PESTEL Analysis

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Competition in the Industry

Supply Chain Analysis

Raw Materials Procurement

Manufacturing

Packaging and Distribution

Wholesalers and Distributors

Retailers and End Users

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Market Drivers Surge in Surgical Procedures Growing Awareness of Patient Comfort and Convenience Increasing Healthcare Expenditure Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases and an Aging Population

Market Restraints Regulatory and Compliance Challenges

Market Opportunities Technological Advances Sustainability Trends

Market Challenges Competition and Market Saturation



Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments

Emerging Technologies

3D Printing

Nanotechnology

Smart Tapes

Chapter 5 Market Segmentation Analysis

Market Analysis by Product Fabric Tapes Paper Tapes Plastic Tapes

Market Breakdown by Application Wound Care Surgery

Market Breakdown by End User Hospital and Clinics Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Market Analysis by Region

Chapter 6 Regulatory Landscape

Regulatory Framework

United States

European Union (EU)

Japan

Chapter 7 Sustainability: An ESG Perspective in the Medical Tapes Market

Sustainability in the Medical Tapes Market

Understanding the ESG Data

Environmental Performance

Social Performance

Governance Performance

Chapter 8 Competitive Intelligence

Market Analysis

Industry Scenario

Strategic Analysis

Company Profiles

3M

B. Braun

Cardinal Health

Dermarite Industries

Johnson & Johnson Services

Medtronic

Molnlycke

Medipurpose

Smith & Nephew

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9xtxvm

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment