Press release

Ecully, December 4, 2024 – 8 p.m. CET

Spineway carries out a capital reduction by reducing the

par value of its shares

The Spineway Group, a specialist in innovative implants for the treatment of severe spine disorders, announces that the Board of Directors of Spineway (the “Company”) decided at its meeting of December 4, 2024, acting on a delegation of authority granted by the Combined General Meeting of March 25, 2024, under the terms of its twenty-third resolution, to carry out a capital reduction motivated by losses through a reduction in the par value of its shares.

The par value of the Company’s shares has accordingly been reduced from 0.045 euros to 0.002 euros, reducing the Company’s share capital by 856,195.29 euros, from 896,018.33 euros (it being stipulated that this amount includes the latest conversions recorded at the aforementioned meeting of the Board of Directors) to 39,823.04 euros. This process will facilitate conversions by holders of securities giving access to the capital penalized by the recent change in the share price, and is also intended to protect the Company from the compensation mechanism in the Negma financing contract, which provides for compensation in the event of the share price falling below the par value of the share.

This purely technical procedure has no impact on the market value of the Company’s shares or on the number of shares outstanding. Thus, at the close of the transaction, scheduled for December 4, 2024, the Company’s share capital will still consist of 19,911,518 ordinary shares.

Next events :

December 5, 2024 – 6 p.m. CET – Webinar – Business update

Register here

January 22, 2025 – Full-year 2024 revenue

SPINEWAY IS ELIGIBLE FOR PEA-SME (EQUITY SAVINGS PLANS FOR SMES)

Find out all about Spineway at www.spineway.com

This press release has been prepared in both English and French. In case of discrepancies, the French version shall prevail.

Spineway designs, manufactures and markets innovative implants and surgical instruments for treating severe disorders of the spinal column.

Spineway has an international network of independent distributors and derives more than 70% of its revenue from exports.

ISIN: FR001400BVK2 – ALSPW

Contacts:





SPINEWAY



Shareholder-services line



Available Tuesday through Thursday



+33 (0)806 706 060



AELIUM



Investor relations



Solène Kennis



spineway@aelium.fr

Attachment