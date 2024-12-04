DCPSC Launches Notice of Inquiry to Begin Integrated Distribution System Planning Process

Washington D.C., Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Public Service Commission of the District of Columbia (Commission) has formally initiated an Integrated Distribution System Planning (IDSP) process for the electric distribution system through the issuance of a Notice of Inquiry (NOI) in Formal Case No. 1182. This new initiative seeks to modernize the District’s electric grid to accommodate the growing demands of a clean energy future while enabling the integration of distributed energy resources (DERs), such as solar power, energy storage, and electric vehicles.

“This effort builds on the groundwork laid by PowerPath DC and is a critical step in continuing to modernize our electric grid and preparing for future energy innovations,” said Emile Thompson, Chair of the Commission. “Through the IDSP process, we are ensuring our grid can support clean energy integration, deliver reliable service, and provide energy equity for all District residents."

The NOI invites public input from utilities, community stakeholders, and advocacy organizations on key issues related to optimizing and modernizing the District’s electric distribution infrastructure. The Commission encourages diverse perspectives on the critical challenges and opportunities in shaping tomorrow's grid, particularly in integrating advanced technologies and supporting the District’s clean energy policies and goals.

In tandem with the NOI, DCPSC staff have released a draft proposal that provides an initial framework for the IDSP process. This draft outlines potential strategies, guiding principles, and key elements of the plan, setting the stage for productive stakeholder collaboration. The draft proposal draws on successful distribution planning models from jurisdictions like Minnesota and Michigan, which have advanced grid modernization and DER integration. The draft proposal also incorporates principles from Maryland’s distribution system planning efforts, which emphasize stakeholder engagement, grid resilience, and the seamless integration of clean energy solutions. By building on these proven models and tailoring them to meet the District’s specific energy needs, the IDSP process aims to foster a more resilient, equitable, and sustainable energy system for District residents.

The launch of the NOI and the draft proposal represents the first phase of an ongoing, multi-step process designed to gather input and build stakeholder consensus. The insights garnered during this phase will inform subsequent stages of the IDSP, leading to a comprehensive, actionable roadmap for the District’s energy future.

The Public Service Commission of the District of Columbia is an independent agency established by Congress in 1913 to regulate electric, natural gas, and telecommunications companies in the District of Columbia.

###