ACWA Presents 2024 Emissary Award to Charles Gibson

PALM DESERT, Calif., Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Association of California Water Agencies (ACWA) today presented its 19th annual Emissary Award to Santa Margarita Water District Board Director Charles Gibson. Presented during ACWA’s 2024 Fall Conference & Expo in Palm Desert, the award recognizes individuals who have made remarkable contributions to California water through voluntary service to ACWA.

“Charles Gibson has been a collaborative and thoughtful voice at ACWA,” said ACWA President Cathy Green. “His dedication, creativity and innovative thinking in working to achieve ACWA’s goals at the local, state and federal levels is invaluable and we are thrilled to be able to honor him for his contributions.”

Gibson has been actively involved with ACWA’s Federal Affairs Committee since 2014 and has served on the ACWA Region 10 Board since 2016, including one term as Chair and one as Vice Chair. Gibson is currently serving his second term on the ACWA Board of Directors and has also served two terms on ACWA’s Agriculture Committee. He has become a thought leader on Colorado River issues and his efforts have been instrumental in uniting Orange and San Diego counties on issues benefitting the entire region.

Contact: Heather Engel, Director of Communications | (916) 669-2387

ACWA is a statewide association of public agencies whose more than 470 members are responsible for about 90% of the water delivered in California. For more information, visit www.acwa.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d0df35ef-a3f1-4204-aaf0-ac2732942427