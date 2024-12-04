Arabella Advisors Acquires New Assets to Expand Technology-Driven Fiscal Sponsorship Solutions

Washington, DC, Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Arabella Advisors announced the acquisition of the assets of Ribbon, a fiscal sponsorship technology solution. This acquisition includes Ribbon’s client contracts, a perpetual license to its software and domain, and team members to support the technology. The investment marks a significant step forward in Arabella’s commitment to expanding its suite of services and advancing its technology strategy to better serve changemakers across the philanthropic sector.

“Arabella Advisors is committed to providing innovative solutions that enhance the capacity of organizations to drive meaningful change,” said Arabella Advisors’ CEO Himesh Bhise. “The acquisition of Ribbon’s assets, along with our ongoing technology investment, strengthens our ability to serve the philanthropic sector in new and effective ways and help a greater number of social impact organizations succeed.”

Ribbon’s technology complements Arabella’s existing suite of services, creating a new tier of software-supported fiscal sponsorship options. This new tier will allow Arabella to meet the needs of a wider array of initiatives and projects, particularly those requiring affordable and efficient support.

“The Ribbon software streamlines workflows, making fiscal sponsorship more accessible and affordable,” said Braden Fineberg, CEO of Ribbon. “We’re excited that Arabella Advisors, a leader in back-office solutions for nonprofits, will continue to deliver our technology and support our clients’ missions.”

Organizations utilizing the Ribbon technology have praised the software for its speed, flexibility and affordability. “Ribbon enables our clients to easily and flexibly put their philanthropic dollars to work,” said Leah Barr, Social Impact Director at Foundation X.

The acquisition of Ribbon’s assets reinforces Arabella’s reputation as an industry-leader in providing an expanded platform for capacity and solutions to nonprofits and philanthropic initiatives.

“We welcome Ribbon’s clients and look forward to serving them in the long run with unmatched speed, flexibility and affordability,” said Bhise. “We are excited to utilize Ribbon’s technology and to leverage this investment to help changemakers maximize their impact.”

###

About Arabella Advisors: Arabella Advisors is a business dedicated to making philanthropic work more efficient, effective, and equitable. Along with our clients, we are working to build a better future—one with healthy air, water, and food for all, with strong democracies and engaged citizens, with flourishing communities, expanded opportunity and enhanced equity. We help our clients by sharing our expertise and experience, which includes providing outsourced operational support to nonprofit organizations. Proudly a certified B Corporation, Arabella Advisors has been recognized as a Great Place to Work and is a two-time recipient of Entrepreneur Magazine’s “Best Entrepreneurial Companies” award.