Itron Works Together with TasWater to Modernize Water Meter Data Collection in Australia

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash., Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI), which is innovating new ways for utilities and cities to manage energy and water, signed a contract with TasWater, the only water and sewage utility in Tasmania, Australia to deploy Temetra, Itron’s globally adopted cloud-based platform that streamlines and unifies meter data collection and management. With Temetra, TasWater collects frequent and accurate water meter usage data by simply driving-by or walking-by the water meter location, which streamlines and improves operations in line with the utility’s strategy, focusing on Unlocking Water’s Full Potential.

TasWater’s strategy focuses on customer value, effective partnerships, a healthier environment and climate resilience. To support the strategy, TasWater is taking advantage of Temetra to transform its workflow by simplifying the data collection process and improving customer satisfaction. Thanks to the solution’s mis-keyed read alerts, the utility can reduce billing errors with its customers.

With climate concerns on the horizon, TasWater is ensuring its employees can safely collect meter readings by eliminating the need to manually collect readings from each specific endpoint. This not only improves the safety of its employees but also reduces the amount of time it takes to collect the data. Temetra can send alarm warnings to field workers on potential anomalies occurring in the meter.

Key features of Temetra include its ability to collect and store detailed water meter data from any device including smartphones, tablets and web browsers. As all data is stored in a secure and easily accessible cloud platform, TasWater field workers can seamlessly provide real-time meter data to employees not in the field. With adaptability at the forefront of Temetra, TasWater can collect data not only from Itron meters but also third-party meters. This allows the utility to invest in network infrastructure in a timely manner that aligns with their corporate strategy.

“As the only water utility in Tasmania, we want to ensure the solutions we deploy on our island state truly benefit our more than 900 employees and the more than 470,000 Tasmanians we supply services to. Temetra enables us to reduce billing errors, which in turn improves customer satisfaction, and as extreme weather events occur, our employees can leverage automated meter reading rather than manual meter reading to keep them safe,” said Matt Balfe, TasWater General Manager Customer and Community.

“At TasWater, our purpose is to provide exceptional water and sewerage services for a thriving Tasmania. We are thrilled to collaborate with Itron to create a more efficient water meter data collection system.”

“With Temetra, TasWater can store everything in the cloud through a secure and easily accessible platform. The solution collects and uploads meter data in real-time which provides transparency to those across the utility company,” said Alex Beveridge, Director of Sales, APAC at Itron. “When extreme weather events occur, TasWater can quickly assign or reassign work based on the meter and meter reading location via Temetra Geo-Routing. This feature can be crucial in a time when unexpected weather events occur. As TasWater embarks on its Unlocking Water’s Full Potential strategy, we are excited to provide Temetra, our complete cutting-edge mobile data collection package.”

