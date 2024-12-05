VALNEVA - Declaration of shares and voting rights: November 30, 2024

| Source: VALNEVA VALNEVA

VALNEVA

Declaration of shares and voting rights
November 30, 2024
__________________________________________________________________________________________

Company name: VALNEVA
Registered office: 6 rue Alain Bombard, 44800 Saint-Herblain (France)
Regulated market of Euronext Paris - Compartment B

Declaration date: December 5, 2024

Number of shares
composing the share capital of Valneva 		Total number of voting rights including suspended voting rights* Description of the change Date on which this change was recognized Total number of voting rights excluding suspended voting rights**
 162,494,003

 ordinary shares with a par value of €0.15 each 		178,371,727


Transfer into bearer form of 1,000 shares with double voting rights

 

Double voting rights granted on 7,052 ordinary shares

  		November 26, 2024

 

Between November 1 & 30, 2024 		178,247,405

___________________________

* Theoretical voting rights. This number is used as the basis for calculating threshold crossings. In accordance with Article 223-11 of the AMF General Regulations, this number is calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached, including those for which voting rights have been suspended.
** Net (or exercisable at a General Meeting) voting rights.

Attachment


Attachments

2024_12_05 DECLARATION_VOTING_RIGHTS November 30 2024 EN_GN