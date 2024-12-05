VALNEVA

Declaration of shares and voting rights

November 30, 2024

Company name: VALNEVA

Registered office: 6 rue Alain Bombard, 44800 Saint-Herblain (France)

Regulated market of Euronext Paris - Compartment B

Declaration date: December 5, 2024

Number of shares

composing the share capital of Valneva Total number of voting rights including suspended voting rights* Description of the change Date on which this change was recognized Total number of voting rights excluding suspended voting rights** 162,494,003



ordinary shares with a par value of €0.15 each 178,371,727





Transfer into bearer form of 1,000 shares with double voting rights







Double voting rights granted on 7,052 ordinary shares



November 26, 2024







Between November 1 & 30, 2024 178,247,405

* Theoretical voting rights. This number is used as the basis for calculating threshold crossings. In accordance with Article 223-11 of the AMF General Regulations, this number is calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached, including those for which voting rights have been suspended.

** Net (or exercisable at a General Meeting) voting rights.

