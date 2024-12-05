Press Release

Nokia and Aramco successfully achieve first 2.4Tbps optical transmission

The trial achieved full card capacity using Nokia’s sixth generation of super-coherent Photonic Service Engine (PSE-6s), which delivers up to 2.4Tbps capacity per card, reinforcing both companies’ technology leadership.

Higher capacity optical network will support growing demand for traffic while minimizing costs and energy usage.

Nokia’s PSE-6s includes innovative fiber sensing capabilities that allow for proactive monitoring and maintenance of Aramco’s fiber infrastructure, improving network security and operational efficiency.

The trial demonstrates a smooth upgrade path for Aramco’s existing network infrastructure.

5 December 2024

Kingdom of Saudi Arabia — Nokia and Aramco achieved the first-ever 2.4Tbps “PSE-6s full card capacity” field implementation in Aramco’s operational network.

The implementation tested the 2.4Tbps capacity of Nokia’s line cards powered by PSE-6s along with the fiber sensing capabilities of the Nokia PSE-6s chipset in Aramco’s demanding field environment. The deployment was executed on Aramco’s existing fiber network infrastructure over a Dispersion Shifted Fiber (DSF) route, showcasing a clear and seamless evolution path of Aramco’s current install base. This initiative is expected to further enhance the efficiency, capacity, and sustainability of Aramco’s optical network infrastructure.

Nokia’s PSE-6s which enables 2.4Tbps line cards also demonstrated its full potential by delivering 6 x 400GE of client traffic over a WDM spectrum of only 300GHz.

Nabil Nuaim, Aramco Sr. VP of Digital & Information Technology, said: “Our collaboration with Nokia has assisted in enhancing our optical network infrastructure. This successful demonstration shows that our fiber network is well-equipped to handle the growing demand for high-capacity traffic securely, as we look to future-proof our operations for next-generation technologies.”

Carlo Corti, Head of Optical Networks, Middle East and Africa at Nokia, said: “This field trial underscores our commitment to innovation and delivering cutting-edge technology to our customers. Our PSE-6 super-coherent optics’ capabilities, including its fiber sensing technology, assist in ensuring that Aramco’s network is not only highly efficient but also future-proofed for evolving demands.”

