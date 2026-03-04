Nokia and Telia to collaborate on AI-RAN use cases #MWC26

Joint testing of AI-RAN and related technology with a view of developing use case ecosystem.

Focus on commercial applications for AI-RAN in different segments, including mission critical.

4 March 2026

Espoo, Finland – Nokia today announced a collaboration with Telia Finland to co-create on AI-RAN-based use cases. Both companies will jointly develop and test use cases on AI-driven Radio Access Network (RAN) technology to enhance network performance and support the commercialization of AI-enabled applications. AI-RAN is a key enabler for future business opportunities, network performance and efficiency improvements. This announcement follows Nokia’s recent announcement about completed functional AI-RAN tests with key customers.

The collaboration between Nokia and Telia builds on the transformative potential of AI-RAN in advancing the capabilities of today’s 5G networks. With a clear focus on exploring commercial use cases, the companies will conceptualize and test AI-enabled systems for different industries, including mission critical.

“In order to be ready for the AI Supercycle, networks must deliver deterministic, trusted connectivity with transparency, traceability and safety controls embedded by design. We are working closely with our customers to get there, together. This collaboration with Telia is an important building block in our AI-RAN strategy to build a powerful ecosystem,” said Pallavi Mahajan, Chief Technology and AI Officer, Nokia.

“The collaboration with Nokia on AI-RAN use cases is an essential part of our journey on Autonomous Networks and will benefit our customers with increased network performance and reliability,” added Stefan Jäverbring, Group CTO and Head of Networks, Telia.

AI-RAN at MWC26

At MWC26, Nokia’s booth 3B20 in Hall 3 features multiple live demonstrations of AI-RAN technologies, highlighting their role in enabling cognitive, software-defined radio systems. This includes Vision AI with reasoning capabilities from Vaidio, a delivery robot from ServeRobotics that can transform retail and the use of the radio network itself as a sensor for the physical world. There will be a demonstration of how spare GPU capacity in the distributed AI‑RAN network can be monetized by offering AI compute to external customers. Nokia’s demonstrations also showcase how AI-RAN can optimize network operations, improve energy efficiency and support new AI-driven applications.

About Nokia

Nokia is a global leader in connectivity for the AI era. With expertise across fixed, mobile, and transport networks, we’re advancing connectivity to secure a brighter world.

