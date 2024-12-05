HERE Technologies Ranked #1 in Omdia’s 2024 Location Platform Index, Setting the Benchmark for Mapping Technology

HERE leads the industry in mapping and location data for vehicle technology.

Omdia highlight HERE’s continuous innovations for Software-Defined Vehicles.

HERE strengthens its global presence with sustained investments in Artificial Intelligence, R&D and strategic partnerships.



Amsterdam – HERE Technologies, the leading location data and technology company, has once again claimed the top position in Omdia’s 2024 Location Platform Index. The industry analyst firm reaffirms HERE’s unmatched leadership and innovation in digital mapping and location technology for enterprise-grade applications.



This recognition underscores HERE’s pivotal role in transforming mapping solutions for Software-Defined Vehicles (SDVs) while maintaining its strength in location-based services worldwide.



The annual Location Platform Index from Omdia evaluates providers based on strategy, capabilities, and market impact, benchmarking HERE against competitors such as Google, TomTom, and Mapbox.



“HERE continues to set itself apart with forward-looking strategies, a robust platform offering and its diverse customer base across industries,” said Shobhit Srivastava, Senior Principal Analyst at Omdia. “Its progress in delivering a unified mapping architecture to power advanced use cases, and specific areas like the location solutions required for software-defined vehicle systems, position it as an industry leader addressing evolving market needs.”



"HERE is proud to be recognized by Omdia as the market leader in digital mapping and location technology,” said Mike Nefkens, CEO at HERE Technologies. “This recognition underscores our commitment to innovation and product excellence. As we help drive the shift to software-defined vehicles (SDVs) alongside our automotive partners and redefine AI-powered mapmaking, HERE continues to set the standard, unlocking new opportunities and shaping the future of transportation."



Key highlights from the 2024 Location Platform Index:





1. Driving the SDV Revolution with a Unified “Live” Map

HERE’s innovative approach to SDVs leverages a unified, automotive-grade map layer powered by artificial intelligence (AI). This "live" map integrates data from sensors, cameras, and radar, enabling seamless optimization of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving features. The result: reduced complexity, accelerated time-to-market, and an enhanced user experience, empowering automakers to transition to electric and software-defined platforms.

2. Leading Innovation in Electric Vehicle Technology

HERE’s tailored EV solutions address critical industry challenges, including range inaccuracy and charge-aware routing. The HERE EV Charge Points API provides real-time data on over 1.35 million EV connectors worldwide, while the Charge Points Predictions feature leverages machine learning to forecast charger availability, reducing range anxiety for drivers.

3. Expanding Global Reach and Customer Base

HERE now partners with more than 70 OEMs – from BMW to Lotus to Mercedes-Benz – as well as ride-hailing giants such as Uber and Lyft. Recent wins with brands that include Dacia highlight HERE’s expansion into the mass market segment. With HERE ADAS solutions now powering over 44 million vehicles, the company plays a critical role in advancing connected and autonomous vehicle technologies.

4. Redefining Map-Making with UniMap

Launched in 2023, HERE’s unified mapping architecture (UniMap) platform is a game-changer for map-making. By leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), UniMap reduces processing times from months to days, delivering unmatched accuracy and granularity. This innovation supports low-code tools for enterprises, making high-quality mapping solutions more accessible across industries.

5. Ensuring Long-Term Growth and Stability

HERE’s financial stability, backed by a €4.4 billion order book and sustained investments in R&D, allows the company to remain privately held and focused on long-term growth. This strong position enables HERE to deepen its integration with OEMs and innovate for the future.



To access the full 2024 Omdia Location Platform Index, visit https://www.here.com/platform/omdia-2024-report .



