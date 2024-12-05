Martela Corporation, Financial calendar, 5.12.2024, at 10:00 a.m.

Martela Corporation’s financial information in 2025 will be published as follows;

On Wednesday 12.2.2025, Financial Statement Release for 2024

On Wednesday 7.5.2025, Financial Review for January-March 2025

On Wednesday 13.8.2025, Half Year Report for January-June 2025

On Wednesday 12.11.2025, Financial Review for January-September 2025

The Annual Report for 2024 will be published on Martela’s website during week 11 year 2025.

The Annual General Meeting is planned to be held on Monday 7 April 2025 at 14.00 p.m.

The Board of Directors will summon the meeting at a later date. A Shareholder who wishes to include a matter on the agenda of the Annual General Meeting should submit such request in writing by 24 January 2025 to Martela Oyj, Board of Directors, P.O. Box 73, 02151 Espoo, Finland.

The financial information will be published in Finnish and in English on the company’s website.



Martela Corporation



Henri Berg

CFO

www.martela.com

Martela is a Nordic leader specialising in user-centric working and learning environments. We create the best places to work and offer our customers the Martela Lifecycle solutions which combine furniture and related services into a seamless whole.