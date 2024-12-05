Maritime Patrol Aircraft Market Global Forecast Report and Company Analysis 2025-2033, Airbus, BAE Systems, Dassault Aviation, Embraer,. Kawasaki, Lockheed Martin, Boeing, Textron, & Saab

Dublin, Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Maritime Patrol Aircraft Market Global Forecast Report by Type, Engine Type, Application, Countries and Company Analysis 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Maritime Patrol Aircraft market size is estimated to grow from US$20.73 billion in 2024 to US$30.04 billion by 2033 at a compound annual growth rate of 4.21% during 2025-2033. The growing demand for surveillance, maritime security, and defense operations worldwide fuels this growth.







Growing geopolitical tensions as well as the increasing security threats in maritime regions drive the demand for MPAs. Countries are going into naval and aerial upgrade in order to ensure safety and prevent piracy, curb smuggling, and monopolize other inhibited activities. For example, in the case of territories competing with each other over places like the South China Sea and the Arctic, MPAs have a lot to do with monitoring and surveillance.

As maritime security threats rise, there is an almost unlimited expenditure on the construction of high-tech MPAs to boast an effective presence and guard interests. Maritime security in an African setting is based on the AU Integrated Maritime Strategy 2050 as well as regional versions. They are conducted in cooperation with Denmark, the EU and other donors who help in capacity building of the security architecture of coastal states through civilian and military initiatives against maritime crime.



Technological Improvements in Surveillance and Detection Capabilities



The increase in the Maritime Patrol Aircraft market is influenced by technological developments in surveillance and detection capabilities. Modern MPAs are equipped with state-of-the-art radar, sonar, infrared sensors, and electronic surveillance equipment. These can therefore identify and track threats over large oceanic expanses.

The use of AI in conjunction with ML to enhance threat detection and data processing improves the operational efficiency and decision-making. In November 2024, Airbus advanced its maritime patrol aircraft concept on the basis of the A320 family, which specifically is the proposed A321XLR. This contract follows an 18-month deal signed by the French defense agency DGA at the beginning of 2023. The new platform is geared toward enhancing maritime surveillance capabilities.



More Defense Budget and Forces' Modernization



Quite a number of nations are eyeing taking defence budget increases to stratospheric levels; they are keen to modernize their naval forces and enhance their maritime surveillance capabilities. There are calls for higher performing and more efficient defense equipment, including Maritime Patrol Aircraft. These aircraft are classic in modern naval defense strategies, enabling countries to step up the level of security on borders, conduct anti-submarine war efforts, and ensure viable maritime infrastructure. With a continued trend in the increase of global defense expenditures, especially in emerging economies and countries with extensive naval borders, investment in MPAs will pick up significantly, propelling the market forward.



Canada Maritime Patrol Aircraft Market



The increasing national security concerns and the vast maritime borders of the country are adding to the growth of the Canada Maritime Patrol Aircraft Market. The large part of the Canadian navy and coast guard requires advanced, high-tech MPAs for surveillance, anti-submarine warfare, and search and rescue missions. Growing geopolitical tensions and military threats in the Arctic region are pushing demand for more maritime security capabilities.

Furthermore, in the wake of new discoveries in radar, sonar, and surveillance systems, MPAs have become much more efficient and effective. Nov 2024 Canada stated that it would acquire as many as 16 P-8A Poseidons to replace its aging CP-140 Aurora aircraft stating Boeing's plane is the only currently available one to meet all of its requirements.



France Maritime Patrol Aircraft Market



The France Maritime Patrol Aircraft Market will grow with increased demand for defence needs while strategically setting the country up as a leader in European and international maritime security. MPAs are deployed with the intended applications towards surveillance, anti-submarine warfare, and search and rescue operations.

Placed near the Mediterranean Sea and its surrounding waters, France represents a key geographical location for most of these applications. The developments in radar, sonar, and surveillance equipment are furthering the effectiveness of MPs in detecting threats and ensuring maritime safety. It is aggressively pursuing several additional P-8s opportunities in Europe in July 2024, which is a tough undertaking to influence France to procure the MPA.



China Maritime Patrol Aircraft Market



China's market for maritime patrol aircraft is growing rapidly, as the nation's interest in maritime security and its expanding naval capabilities grow. For instance, regional territorial disputes in the South China Sea and demands for improved surveillance capabilities, China has invested very significantly in Maritime Patrol Aircraft (MPAs), primarily dedicated to surveillance, anti-submarine warfare, and border protection. Indeed, equipped with state-of-the-art radar, sonar, and surveillance systems, these aircraft have allowed China to monitor vast maritime areas. The demand for MPAs will increase because of the modernization of defense infrastructure and the improvement of naval security strategies in China; therefore, the growth of the market will surge.



UAE Maritime Patrol Aircraft Market



Due to the strategic position of this country and the increased interest in securing its maritime borders, the UAE Maritime Patrol Aircraft Market is growing. Maritime Patrol Aircraft are increasingly in demand for surveillance, anti-submarine warfare, and border protection in the light of expanding UAE naval capabilities.

Already a participant in regional maritime security operations, particularly in the Arabian Gulf, the need for advanced MPAs becomes an imperative and serves as a strong driver. These will lead to the improvement in security measures and the modernization of defense infrastructure in the UAE, which are also expected to cause the market of MPAs to grow in the coming years.

Company Analysis

Airbus SE

BAE Systems plc

Dassault Aviation SA

Embraer S.A.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd

Lockheed Martin Corporation

The Boeing Company

Textron Inc.

Saab AB

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 105 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $20.73 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $30.04 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.2% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research & Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges



5. Global Maritime Patrol Aircraft Market



6. Market Share Analysis

6.1 Type

6.2 Engine Type

6.3 Application

6.4 Country



7. Type

7.1 Armoured

7.2 Unarmoured



8. Engine Type

8.1 Turbofan

8.2 Turboprop



9. Application

9.1 Surveillance

9.2 Reconnaissance

9.3 Situational Awareness

9.4 Others



10. Country

10.1 North America

10.1.1 United States

10.1.2 Canada

10.2 Europe

10.2.1 France

10.2.2 Germany

10.2.3 Italy

10.2.4 Spain

10.2.5 United Kingdom

10.2.6 Belgium

10.2.7 Netherlands

10.2.8 Turkey

10.3 Asia Pacific

10.3.1 China

10.3.2 Japan

10.3.3 India

10.3.4 Australia

10.3.5 South Korea

10.3.6 Thailand

10.3.7 Malaysia

10.3.8 Indonesia

10.3.9 New Zealand

10.4 Latin America

10.4.1 Brazil

10.4.2 Mexico

10.4.3 Argentina

10.5 Middle East & Africa

10.5.1 South Africa

10.5.2 Saudi Arabia

10.5.3 UAE



11. Porter's Five Analysis

11.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

11.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

11.3 Degree of Rivalry

11.4 Threat of New Entrants

11.5 Threat of Substitutes



12. SWOT Analysis

12.1 Strength

12.2 Weakness

12.3 Opportunity

12.4 Threat



13. Company Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Key Persons

13.3 Recent Development & Strategies

13.4 Product Portfolio

13.5 Financial Insights

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/968n7k

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment