Payment Gateway Market Global Forecast Report 2024-2032: Demand for Subscription Management and Recurring Billing on the Rise

The Payment Gateways market is expected to reach US$ 27.90 Billion in 2023 to US$ 128.47 Billion by 2032, with a CAGR of 18.49% from 2024 to 2032



Gateways encourage clients to make purchases online by instilling trust and confidence through secure payment processing. These gateways act as go-betweens for financial institutions, merchants, and customers. They move money from the customer's account to the merchant's and securely send transaction data for authorization to the acquiring bank or payment processor.





Additionally, governments everywhere are working to encourage internet access in rural areas. In order to deliver fast broadband connections in the rural sections of the country, the British government invested USD 5.9 billion in 2020. Thanks to the USD 606.3 million in expenditures made by the government in 2020 for the shared rural mobile phone network project, 95% of the nation's rural areas were anticipated to gain 4G connectivity in the upcoming years.



Growth Drivers for the Payment Gateways Market



Demand for subscription management and recurring billing is rising.



Subscription-based services like membership programs, software subscriptions, and streaming platforms are becoming more and more popular, which has increased demand for payment gateways that can manage subscriptions and recurring payments. Payment gateways are used by companies that provide subscription services to automatically accept recurring payments on a regular basis, guaranteeing a simple and easy customer experience.

These companies' needs are met and the market is expanded by payment gateways that include strong subscription management capabilities, such as adjustable billing cycles, trial periods, and simple subscription cancellation. Effective management of recurring payments gives organizations a consistent and predictable revenue stream while streamlining the payment process for customers.



Growing acceptance of digital wallets and other payment options



Payment gateways that provide smooth integration with digital wallets and other payment methods are driving the global market. These methods are becoming more and more popular. With only a few clicks or taps, users may make purchases using digital wallets like PayPal, Apple Pay, and Google Pay, which offer quick and safe payment choices.

By accommodating the needs of a larger audience, payment gateways that allow virtual wallets and alternative payment methods help merchants grow their client base. Payment gateways improve the checkout process, lower cart abandonment rates, and increase customer loyalty by providing a variety of payment methods.



Payment Gateways Market Overview by Regions



All things considered, the global market for payment gateways is growing everywhere, driven by changes in consumer behavior, governmental support, and technology improvements. In the upcoming years, the market is anticipated to increase significantly as the usage of digital payments continues to rise. An overview of the market by region is given below:



North America Payment Gateways Market

United States



The growth of digital payments and e-commerce is driving a sharp increase in the U.S. payment gateway market. Demand for secure payment processing is driven by consumers' growing preference for contactless transactions and online shopping. To improve security, major players are utilizing cutting-edge technology like blockchain and artificial intelligence. The market is also affected by changes in regulations and an emphasis on cybersecurity. The popularity of digital wallets and mobile payment solutions also greatly boosts growth and establishes the United States as an industry leader.



Based on Oberlo's analysis, the retail industry in the United States is predicted to grow at a rate of 2.3% in 2021 and 4.1% in 2022. The expanding significance of payment gateways in facilitating safe and effective transactions across the retail ecosystem is highlighted by this upward trend in retail sales. The increasing adoption of digital payment methods by customers is expected to drive up demand for reliable and strong payment gateway solutions, hence stimulating market expansion in North America.



Europe Payment Gateways Market

Germany



The German payment gateways market is seeing substantial expansion, driven by the increased adoption of e-commerce and digital payment solutions. Customers are looking for safe and effective ways to pay for their purchases online, which has increased demand for sophisticated gateways. Key players are combining technologies like AI and machine learning to boost transaction security and customer experience.

Regulatory frameworks supporting digital payments and a heavy emphasis on data protection also impact the industry landscape. Additionally, the growing popularity of mobile payment solutions further drives market expansion, putting Germany as a prominent participant in the European payment gateways sector.



Asia Pacific Payment Gateways Market

India



The Indian payment gateways market is quickly developing, fuelled by the growth in e-commerce and digital transactions. Consumer desire for safe, effective payment options is being driven by rising smartphone adoption and increased internet connectivity. Key players are implementing technologies like AI and machine learning to boost security and user experience. Government initiatives supporting digital payments and financial inclusion further promote industry growth. As mobile wallets gain popularity, India is becoming as a prominent player in the global payment gateways market.



For example, to facilitate efficient digital payments, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has regulated gateways like Bharat Bill Pay, Paytm, and Mobikwik.



Middle East & Africa Payment Gateways Market

Saudi Arabia



The swift growth of e-commerce and the transition to digital transactions are propelling the Saudi Arabian payment gateways industry. Increasing smartphone prevalence and internet availability are prompting consumers to choose secure and convenient payment alternatives. Key companies in the market are embracing innovative technologies, such as AI and blockchain, to boost transaction security and customer experience. The market is significantly shaped by government programs that support financial inclusion and the adoption of digital payments. Saudi Arabia is establishing itself as a major participant in the Middle Eastern payment gateway market as cashless transactions become more popular.



Payment Gateways Company Analysis



The major participants in the Payment Gateways market includes PayPal Holdings, Inc., Amazon Pay (Amazon.com, Inc.), Stripe, Inc., PayU Group, Adyen, BitPay Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co., Braintree, Wepay, Inc.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2023 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $27.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $128.47 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 18.4% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges



5. Global Payment Gateways Market



6. Market Share Analysis

6.1 By Type

6.2 By Enterprise

6.3 By End User

6.4 By Country



7. Type

7.1 Hosted

7.2 Non-hosted



8. Enterprise

8.1 Large Enterprises

8.2 Small & Medium Enterprises



9. End User

9.1 BFSI

9.2 Media & Entertainment

9.3 Retail & E-commerce

9.4 Travel & Hospitality

9.5 Others



10. Countries

10.1 North America

10.1.1 United States

10.1.2 Canada

10.2 Europe

10.2.1 France

10.2.2 Germany

10.2.3 Italy

10.2.4 Spain

10.2.5 United Kingdom

10.2.6 Belgium

10.2.7 Netherlands

10.2.8 Turkey

10.3 Asia Pacific

10.3.1 China

10.3.2 Japan

10.3.3 India

10.3.4 Australia

10.3.5 South Korea

10.3.6 Thailand

10.3.7 Malaysia

10.3.8 Indonesia

10.3.9 New Zealand

10.4 Latin America

10.4.1 Brazil

10.4.2 Mexico

10.4.3 Argentina

10.5 Middle East & Africa

10.5.1 South Africa

10.5.2 Saudi Arabia

10.5.3 United Arab Emirates



11. Porters Five Forces

11.1 Bargaining Power of Buyer

11.2 Bargaining Power of Supplier

11.3 Threat of New Entrants

11.4 Rivalry among Existing Competitors

11.5 Threat of Substitute Products



12. SWOT Analysis

12.1 Strengths

12.2 Weaknesses

12.3 Opportunities

12.4 Threats



13. Key Players Analysis

13.1 Overviews

13.2 Key Person

13.3 Recent Developments & Strategies

13.4 Product Portfolio & Product Launch in Last 1 Year

13.5 Revenue

