Philippines Pineapple Export Research Report 2024-2033: Major Destinations, Export Analysis, Key Buyers and Suppliers

Today, the Philippine pineapple industry is highly developed, with exports continuing to grow, particularly to China. In 2023, the Philippines exported a substantial 200,000 tons of pineapples to China, almost monopolizing the Chinese pineapple import market. Meanwhile, the Philippine government has actively introduced policies to support the development of the pineapple industry and promote exports.





The data shows the total export value of Philippine pineapples reached USD 255 million in 2023. With international market demand continuing to grow, the export value from January to June 2024 already approached USD 193 million, and the pineapple market demand is expected to further expand in the coming years.



China is the largest export destination for Philippine pineapples, accounting for over 40% of total export value. Other key markets include Japan, South Korea, the UAE, Sudan, and New Zealand. From 2021 to 2024, the top three export destinations for Philippine pineapples were China, Japan, and South Korea. Major companies importing pineapples from the Philippines include Itochu Corporation Co. Ltd, Dole (Shanghai) Fruits and Vegetables Trading Co. Ltd, and Lion King Supply Chain Management.



The majority of Philippine pineapples are exported, with most exporters being local pineapple-growing companies in the Philippines, while a smaller proportion are subsidiaries of foreign distributors operating in the country. According to the publisher, the leading exporters of Philippine pineapples include PHILPACK, Dole Philippines Inc., and Mt. Kitanglad Agri-Development.



Overall, the cultivation and export of Philippine pineapples have made significant progress in recent years. The publisher analyzes that with the growing global consumer demand for healthy foods and the Philippines' unique geographical advantages and low pineapple cultivation costs, the country's pineapple exports are expected to continue rising in the coming years.

Topics covered:

The Import and Export of Pineapple in the Philippines (2021-2024)

Total Export Volume and Percentage Change of Pineapple in the Philippines (2021-2024)

Total Export Value and Percentage Change of Pineapple in the Philippines (2021-2024)

Total Export Volume and Percentage Change of Pineapple in the Philippines (January-July 2024)

Total Export Value and Percentage Change of Pineapple in the Philippines (January-July 2024)

Average Export Price of Pineapple in the Philippines (2021-2024)

Top 10 Export Destinations for the Philippines Pineapple and Their Import Volume

Top 10 Suppliers in the Export Market of Pineapple in the Philippines and Their Export Volume

Top 10 Buyers in the Export Market of Pineapple in the Philippines and Their Import Volume

How to Find International Distributors and End Users of Pineapple in the Philippines

How Foreign Enterprises Enter the Pineapple Export Market of the Philippines

Forecast for the Export of Pineapple in the Philippines (2024-2033)

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 80 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $263.16 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $349.41 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.2% Regions Covered Philippines



1 Overview of the Philippines

1.1 Geography of the Philippines

1.2 Economic Condition of the Philippines

1.3 Demographics of the Philippines

1.4 Domestic Market of the Philippines

1.5 Recommendations for Foreign Enterprises Entering the Philippines Pineapple Export Market



2 Analysis of Pineapple Exports in the Philippines (2021-2024)

2.1 Export Scale of Pineapple in the Philippines

2.1.1 Export Value of Pineapple in the Philippines

2.1.2 Export Prices of Pineapple in the Philippines

2.1.3 Export Volume of Pineapple in the Philippines

2.1.4 Export Dependency of Pineapple in the Philippines

2.2 Major Destination for Pineapple Exports in the Philippines



3 Analysis of Major Destination for Pineapple Exports in the Philippines (2021-2024)

3.1 China

3.1.1 Analysis of the Philippines Pineapple Export Value and Volume to Japan

3.1.2 Analysis of Average Export Price

3.2 Japan

3.2.1 Analysis of the Philippines Pineapple Export Value and Volume to the Philippines

3.2.2 Analysis of Average Export Price

3.3 South Korea

3.3.1 Analysis of the Philippines Pineapple Export Value and Volume to Malaysia

3.3.2 Analysis of Average Export Price

3.4 United Arab Emirates

3.5 Sudan

3.6 New Zealand



4 Analysis of Major Buyer in the Export Market of Pineapple in the Philippines (2021-2024)

4.1 Itochu Corporation Co Ltd.

4.1.1 Company Introduction

4.1.2 Analysis of Pineapple Imports from the Philippines

4.2 Dole (Shanghai) Fruits and Vegetables Trading Co Ltd.

4.2.1 Company Introduction

4.2.2 Analysis of Pineapple Imports from the Philippines

4.3 Lion King Supply Chain Management

4.3.1 Company Introduction

4.3.2 Analysis of Pineapple Imports from the Philippines



5 Analysis of Major Suppliers in the Export Market of Pineapple in the Philippines (2021-2024)

5.1 Philpack

5.1.1 Company Introduction

5.1.2 Analysis of Pineapple Exports

5.2 Dole Philippines Inc.

5.2.1 Company Introduction

5.2.2 Analysis of Pineapple Exports

5.3 Mt Kitanglad Agri-Development

5.3.1 Company Introduction

5.3.2 Analysis of Pineapple Exports



6. Monthly Analysis of Pineapple Exports in the Philippines from 2021 to 2024

6.1 Analysis of Monthly Export Value and Volume

6.2 Forecast of Monthly Average Export Prices



7. Key Factors Affecting Pineapple Exports in the Philippines

7.1 Policy

7.1.1 Current Export Policies

7.1.2 Trend Predictions for Export Policies

7.2 Economic

7.2.1 Market Prices

7.2.2 Growth Trends of Pineapple Production Capacity in the Philippines

7.3 Technology



8. Forecast for the Export of Pineapple in the Philippines, 2024-2033

