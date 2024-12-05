QNu Labs Competitor Profile: Company Fact Finder, Core Competencies, Target Market & Clients, "Make in India" Focus, Recent Milestones and Outlook

Dublin, Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vendor profile: QNu Labs" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

QNu Labs, an Indian quantum technology leader headquartered in Bengaluru, specializes in quantum-secure data protection. Leveraging its hybrid approach combining Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) and Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC), the company offers advanced security solutions for sectors such as defense, banking, telecommunications, and healthcare. Its product suite includes Tropos QRNG, a quantum random number generator; Armos QKD, a secure communication system for distances up to 150 km; Hodos PQC, a scalable cryptographic stack; and Tholos Key Vault, a data security solution. Cloud-based services such as Qosmos and Vault-as-a-Service, along with applications like QE Mail and QVPN, round out its offerings.

The company's in-house R&D and small manufacturing facility in Bengaluru underscores its commitment to the Make-in-India initiative, enabling local production of quantum-secure technologies and reducing reliance on imports. This facility produces critical components such as single photon detectors and time-to-digital converters. Partnerships with ISRO and IN-SPACe highlight its commitment to satellite-based QKD systems, paving the way for secure communication across terrestrial and satellite networks.

Key milestones for QNu include securing defense contracts, such as deploying QKD systems for the Indian Navy, and winning the iDEX Open Challenge, showcasing its role in India's defense innovation ecosystem. Its flagship QShield platform integrates NIST-compliant cryptographic algorithms, which aims to facilitate seamless adoption of quantum-safe systems.

With $6.5 million raised in 2023 and a projected revenue of INR 2.00 billion ($24 million) by FY2026, QNu Labs is expanding globally, targeting markets in the US, Europe, and West Asia. Through its quantum technologies and collaborations, QNu Labs is positioning itself as a global leader, ensuring robust security in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.

Key Topics Covered:

Summary

Company Fact Finder

Core Competencies

Target Market & Clients

"Make in India" Focus

Recent Milestones and Outlook

Companies Featured

Airtel

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL)

Center for Artificial Intelligence & Robotics

Cisco

Cyient

Cystel

Department of Science and Technology

Indian Navy

IN-SPACe

ISRO

Lekha Wireless

LTI

Lucky Investments

Military College of Telecommunication & Engineering

National Institute of Standards and Technology

QNu Labs

Quantum Alliance

QuNu Defcom Solutions

Speciale Invest

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)

Technology Development Board

Thales Accelerate Partner Network

Urban Matrix

Uthishtaa Solutions

WAOO Partners

