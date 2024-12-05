Poultry Keeping Machinery Global Industry Research 2024-2033: Integration of IoT, Use of Ceiling-Suspended Robot Systems, Advancements to Improve Productivity

Dublin, Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Poultry Keeping Machinery Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global poultry keeping machinery market reached a value of nearly $4.52 billion in 2023, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.61% since 2018. The market is expected to grow from $4.52 billion in 2023 to $6.09 billion in 2028 at a rate of 6.10%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.60% from 2028 and reach $8.38 billion in 2033.



Going forward, the increasing government support, increasing demand for poultry products like chicken meat and eggs, rapid urbanization and increasing populations will drive the market. Factors that could hinder the growth of the poultry keeping machinery market in the future include rising awareness of animal cruelty.





The poultry keeping machinery market is segmented by type into feeding device, climate control system, hatchery breeding and management, broiler harvesting and slaughtering, residue and waste management and other types. The feeding device market was the largest segment of the poultry keeping machinery market segmented by type, accounting for 33.83% or $1.53 billion of the total in 2023. Going forward, the feeding device segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the poultry keeping machinery market segmented by type, at a CAGR of 6.82% during 2023-2028.



The poultry keeping machinery market is segmented by poultry type into turkey, chicken, duck and other poultry types. The chicken market was the largest segment of the poultry keeping machinery market segmented by poultry type, accounting for 88.78% or $4.02 billion of the total in 2023. Going forward, the duck segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the poultry keeping machinery market segmented by poultry type, at a CAGR of 8.89% during 2023-2028.



The poultry keeping machinery market is segmented by end-user into farm and poultry factory. The farm market was the largest segment of the poultry keeping machinery market segmented by end-user, accounting for 69.40% or $3.14 billion of the total in 2023. Going forward, the poultry factory segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the poultry keeping machinery market segmented by end-user, at a CAGR of 6.50% during 2023-2028.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the poultry keeping machinery market, accounting for 33.13% or $1.5 billion of the total in 2023. It was followed by North America, Western Europe and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the poultry keeping machinery market will be Western Europe and the Middle East, where growth will be at CAGRs of 7.77% and 7.11% respectively. These will be followed by Asia-Pacific and South America, where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 6.07% and 5.83% respectively.



The global poultry keeping machinery market is fairly fragmented, with a large number of small players in the market. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 13.47% of the total market in 2022. The market fragmentation can be attributed to the presence of a large number of small players in different geographies. Big Dutchman International GmbH was the largest competitor with a 5.55% share of the market, followed by Munters Group AB with 2.73%, Henan Jinfeng Poultry Equipment Co. Ltd. with 1.76%, Vencomatic Group with 1.50%, Roxell with 0.76%, Petersime NV with 0.46%, VDL Jansen Poultry Equipment with 0.23%, Ziggity Systems Inc. with 0.17%, Facco Poultry Equipment with 0.16% and Kishore Farm Equipments Pvt. Ltd. with 0.14%.



The top opportunities in the poultry keeping machinery market segmented by type will arise in the feeding device segment, which will gain $598.56 million of global annual sales by 2028. The top opportunities in the poultry keeping machinery market segmented by poultry type will arise in the chicken segment, which will gain $1.32 billion of global annual sales by 2028. The top opportunities in the poultry keeping machinery market segmented by end-user will arise in the farm segment, which will gain $1.04 billion of global annual sales by 2028. The poultry keeping machinery market size will gain the most in the USA at $266.65 million.



Market-trend-based strategies for the poultry keeping machinery market include focusing on ceiling-suspended robot systems in poultry farms, strategic partnerships and collaborations, technological advancements, integration of internet of things (IoT) in poultry keeping machinery and developing new, innovative products for the poultry industry.



Player-adopted strategies in the poultry keeping machinery market include focus on expanding business expertise through new product launches and expanding business through strategic partnerships.



To take advantage of the opportunities, the analyst recommends the poultry keeping machinery companies to focus on ceiling-suspended robot systems, focus on robotic technologies, focus on IoT integration, focus on innovative product launches, focus on feeding device segment, focus on chicken and duck segments, expand in emerging markets, focus on diversifying distribution channels, focus on strategic partnerships and collaborations, provide competitively priced offerings, continue to use B2B promotions, emphasize industry events and trade shows and focus on effectively targeting end users in the agriculture sector.





Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 297 Forecast Period 2023 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $4.52 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $8.38 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.3% Regions Covered Global



Major Market Trends

Use of Ceiling-Suspended Robot Systems to Promote Poultry Health and Performance

Strategic Partnerships and Collaborations to Drive Innovation and Expansion in the Market

Technological Advancements to Improve Productivity in Poultry Farms

Integration of Internet of Things (IoT) in Poultry Farms

Launch of Innovative Products in Poultry Farming Equipment

Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

Big Dutchman International GmbH

Munters Group AB

Henan Jinfeng Poultry Equipment Co. Ltd.

Vencomatic Group

Roxell

Key Mergers and Acquisitions

Fortifi Food Processing Solutions (Fortifi) Acquired Northum Food Processing Solutions

Duravant Acquired Ferdinand Henneken GmbH

Grote's Acquired ProFab

Fienhage Gmbh Acquired Salmet Gmbh & Co. Kg

Foodmate B.V Acquired Barth Industrial Automation (BIA)

Octopus Biosafety Acquired TIBOT Technologies

