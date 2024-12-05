Scality and Climb Channel Solutions Partner to Reimagine Distribution for AI and Cyber-resilient Storage Software

EATONTOWN, N.J., Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Climb Channel Solutions, an international specialty technology distributor and wholly owned subsidiary of Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLMB) yesterday announced a new partnership with Scality, a global leader in cyber-resilient storage software for the AI era. This strategic collaboration aims to expand Scality's reach across North America, enabling organizations to access scalable, secure, and high-performance storage solutions for their growing data needs.

Under this agreement, Climb Channel Solutions will distribute Scality’s portfolio of enterprise-grade storage and backup solutions, including Scality’s ARTESCA and RING solutions, to address organizational needs for IT solutions that ensure efficient AI data pipelines and cyber-resilient data protection.

"We are thrilled to welcome Scality to our family of innovative technology providers,” said Dale Foster, CEO of Climb Channel Solutions. “This partnership delivers solutions that align perfectly with the demands of our partners and their customers. We look forward to helping more businesses achieve greater efficiency for their AI data pipelines while safeguarding business-critical data against ransomware.”

Climb Channel Solutions extensive experience in helping resellers deliver innovative IT solutions to their customers enhances its data storage offerings by adding Scality to its portfolio, providing channel partners with industry-leading solutions tailored for data-intensive AI workloads and modern infrastructures. These solutions are bolstered by robust cyber-resilience features to help enterprises safeguard against emerging ransomware threats.

“Partnering with Climb Channel Solutions underscores our commitment to expanding the reach of our technology across North America to help organizations overcome their data storage challenges,” said Wally MacDermid, Vice President WW alliances and distribution, Scality Inc. “Climb’s distinct approach to IT distribution—anchored with a mindset of delivering value to both vendors and resellers—makes them a standout partner. By reimagining the traditional distribution model and providing the tools, expertise, and personalized support their partners need to thrive, Climb is perfectly positioned to help us accelerate our growth.”

Scality’s portfolio of products (RING, RINGXP and ARTESCA) are now available to Climb Channel Solutions' extensive network of resellers, VARs, and managed service providers.

Those interested in distribution services and solutions should contact Climb by phone at +1.800.847.7078 (US), or +1.888.523.7777 (Canada), or by email at Sales@ClimbCS.com.

About Climb Channel Solutions and Climb Global Solutions

Climb Channel Solutions is a global specialty technology distributor focusing on Security, Data Management, Connectivity, Storage & HCI, Virtualization & Cloud, and Software & Application Lifecycle. What sets Climb apart is our commitment to transform distribution by providing emerging and established IT technologies, flexible financing, real-time quoting, best of breed channel operations, speed to market, and exceptional service to our partners worldwide. Climb Channel Solutions is a wholly owned subsidiary of Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ: CLMB). Experience the Climb difference and learn how our people-first approach empowers VARs and MSPs to grow, scale, and accelerate their business. Visit www.ClimbCS.com, call 1-800-847-7078, and connect with us on LinkedIn!

About Scality

Scality solves organizations’ biggest data storage challenges — security, performance, and cost. Designed to provide the strongest form of immutability plus end-to-end cyber resilience, Scality solutions safeguard data at five core levels for unbreakable ransomware protection. Delivering utmost resilience, Scality makes storage infrastructures limitlessly scalable in all critical dimensions. The world’s most discerning companies trust Scality so they can grow faster and execute AI data-driven ideas quicker — while increasing efficiency and avoiding lock-in. Scality S3 object storage software is reliable, secure and sustainable. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn. Visit www.scality.com and our blog.