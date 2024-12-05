BitMart Collaborates with Cobo SuperLoop Off-Exchange Settlement Network, Enhancing Security and Efficiency for Institutional Users

Mahe, Seychelles, Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



BitMart, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, is pleased to announce the collaboration with Cobo SuperLoop off-exchange settlement network. This integration delivers enhanced fund security and trading efficiency for institutional users while reinforcing BitMart’s position as a leader in digital assets trading platform.

The integration of BitMart and Cobo SuperLoop offers significant advantages for institutional users:

● Seamless Account Linking: Cobo SuperLoop enables institutional users to connect their BitMart accounts seamlessly for efficient trading.

● Secure Asset Mirroring: User assets are securely locked off-exchange within Cobo SuperLoop, with a 1:1 mirroring created in BitMart accounts for trading purposes, ensuring enhanced security and reliability.

● Reduced Operational Risk: Cobo SuperLoop minimizes operational risk by reducing the need for frequent asset transfers across different exchanges.

● Optimized Capital Efficiency: Cobo SuperLoop’s innovative mechanism improves capital utilization, empowering users to balance robust custodial security and transactional convenience.

"We are thrilled to bring the innovative Cobo SuperLoop off-exchange settlement network to the BitMart platform,” said Victor Wei, Vice-President of Institutional Clients at BitMart. “Cobo SuperLoop empowers institutional users with a more secure custody solution and efficient trading and settlement services, perfectly aligning with our commitment to delivering top-tier service to our clients. We look forward to advancing the industry together through continuous technological innovation."

Cobo SuperLoop is the world's first off-exchange settlement network to achieve complete separation of trading, clearing, settlement, and custody. Designed for institutional users, Cobo SuperLoop enables direct trading on supported exchanges while ensuring assets remain securely held under Cobo’s custody. This innovation mitigates counterparty risks and significantly enhances asset security for users.

“SuperLoop represents a groundbreaking innovation in the realm of off-exchange settlement,” said Dr. Changhao Jiang, Co-Founder and CTO of Cobo. “We aim to provide institutional clients with a fully integrated solution for digital asset trading and custody. Partnering with BitMart reaffirms our commitment to enabling more users to experience enhanced fund security and capital efficiency while trading on exchanges.”

This integration highlights BitMart's commitment to offer institutional users enhanced security and seamless trading through Cobo SuperLoop. By prioritizing asset protection and efficiency, BitMart enhances its leader position as an exchange.

Visit www.bitmart.com or www.cobo.com for more information.

About BitMart

BitMart is the premier global digital asset trading platform. With millions of users worldwide and ranked among the top crypto exchanges on CoinGecko, it currently offers 1,500+ trading pairs with competitive trading fees. Constantly evolving and growing, BitMart is interested in crypto’s potential to drive innovation and promote financial inclusion. For more information, visit www.bitmart.com.

About Cobo

Cobo is a trusted leader in digital asset custody and wallet infrastructure solutions. Founded in 2017 by blockchain pioneers, Cobo is trusted by more than 500 organizations worldwide, safeguarding billions of dollars in assets with a zero-incident security track record.

Today, Cobo provides the industry’s only unified digital asset wallet platform that integrates all 4 wallet technologies in one place – Custodial Wallets, MPC Wallets, Smart Contract Wallets, and Exchange Wallets. By combining a comprehensive suite of wallet solutions with advanced risk controls and developer tools, Cobo empowers organizations and developers to innovate and scale with ease.

Visit www.cobo.com for more information.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.





